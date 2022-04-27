HT Auto
Hyundai launches new Ioniq 5 with larger battery in UK, India launch in 2022

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack enabling the EV to run 507 km on a single charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2022, 05:08 PM
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at a charging point inside Hyundai's new corporate HQ in Gurugram.
Hyundai has launched the new Ioniq 5 in the UK with a host of updates. The most significant one is the addition of a larger battery pack ensuring a longer range. The automaker has also confirmed that the rest of the European market too would receive these updates in the upcoming new Ioniq 5. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 now gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack, compared to the 72.6 kWh one available in the outgoing model. Hyundai claims the larger battery pack enables the car to run up to 507 km on a single charge.

The South Korean auto major has also made a new battery heater and conditioning system as standard. This allows the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 to adapt its battery temperature while travelling to ensure optimal charging conditions. The automaker also claims the new Ioniq 5 comes with improved charging performance in variable temperatures.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced that it will launch the Ioniq 5 EV in India later this year. Upon launch, it will be the second electric car from the brand after Kona EV. Hyundai India has already showcased the Ioniq 5 in India.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come to India as part of the auto company's strategy to launch six different electric vehicles in the country by 2028. Built on the automaker's Skateboard Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to play a key role in enhancing the automaker's EV footprint in the country.

Despite a sharp and eye-catching design philosophy, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also claimed to have received a host of materials inside the cabin that are built with environmentally friendly materials. The automaker claims that Ioniq 5 comes as the company's testimony for sustainability.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 05:08 PM IST
TAGS: Hyunai Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
