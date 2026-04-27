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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq V Is A Three In One Car Promising Up To 600 Km Range. But You Can't Buy It In India. Here's Why

Hyundai Ioniq V is a three-in-one car promising up to 600 km range. But you can't buy it in India. Here's why

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 27 Apr 2026, 12:40 pm
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The Hyundai Ioniq V has broken cover at the Beijing Auto Show as an electric sedan designed specifically for the Chinese market.

The Hyundai Ioniq V has broken cover at the Beijing Auto Show as an electric sedan designed specifically for the Chinese market.
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Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Ioniq V in China at the Beijing Auto Show. The Hyundai Ioniq V comes as a production version of the Venus concept, which was showcased previously. The Ioniq V comes as a China-focused electric car. Interestingly, the production version of the Venus concept has skipped the usual year-long tease-and-wait strategy followed by the automakers to make the production version of concept vehicles.

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Hyundai Ioniq V: Sports a unique design

Another key USP of the newly unveiled Hyundai Ioniq V is that it looks like a blend of three cars - Lamborghini Temerario at the front, Tesla Cybertruck at the side, and Toyota Prius at the back. The EV gets a wedgy nose, razor-thin lighting, and a tall crossover look. It comes launching a new styling philosophy from the OEM, which is dubbed Origin.

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Dimensionally, the Hyundai Ioniq V measures 4,900 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. This translates into a similar footprint as the Ioniq 6. The OEM claims this will allow plenty of space to stretch out.

Hyundai Ioniq V: Offers a feature-packed proposition

The Hyundai Ioniq V comes packing a wide range of features. Inside the cabin, the dashboard is highlighted by a 27-inch ultra-thin 4K panoramic touchscreen infotainment screen, backed up by a head-up display that projects information directly into the driver’s line of sight. There’s also an eight-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos and ambient lighting. Apart from that, the electric car also gets a wide range of parking sensors and cameras.

Hyundai Ioniq V: Over 600 km range on offer

Hyundai has not revealed any battery or powertrain specifications of the Ioniq V. However, the OEM has confirmed an 800-volt charging system, while the long-range version is claimed to deliver more than 600 km range on a single charge, which means the real-world range would be around 483 km on a single charge.

Hyundai Ioniq V: First dedicated Ioniq for China

The Hyundai Ioniq V is the first dedicated production Ioniq badged electric car designed and developed specially for the Chinese market. The South Korean auto giant has planned to launch 20 new models in China over the next five years. These upcoming models will span battery-powered pure electric vehicles and range-extended electric vehicles with hybrid technology. Hyundai has stated that it plans to sell 500,000 units in China every year.

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First Published Date: 27 Apr 2026, 12:40 pm IST
TAGS: Hyundai electric car electric vehicle Lamborghini Temerario Tesla Cybertruck Toyota Prius
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