Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV to debut in 2024. Here’s what to expect

Hyundai has confirmed the name of a new three-row SUV that will be joining the Ioniq family later this year. The South Korean automotive giant had earlier confirmed to global publication Carscoops that the SUV is slated for launch in late 2024, and after their recent Investor Day event, it was revealed that they will be conducting a global reveal later this year. While Hyundai’s concept reveal at the 2021 AutoMobility LA was called the Ioniq Concept SEVEN, the manufacturer has confirmed the final name to be the Ioniq 9.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a three-row SUV which is currently in the works and is going to be launched later this year. The Ioniq 9 is going to share

Hyundai’s 2021 concept reveal was aimed at emphasising “Family time", and the Concept SEVEN showed us exactly that through what looked more like a private lounge than the interior of a car. A set of pillar-less coach doors opened up to a cabin that featured luxurious reclining seats which could slide freely back and forth. An L-shaped sofa was put up in place of traditional rear seats, and the roof was replaced with a glass panel which was an extension of the windshield.

The Concept SEVEN removed the bootspace in favour of a lounge-like interior experience with reclining seats on a flat floor and pillar-less couch doors.

The rear window offered a generous view, and from the outside, it was bordered by a thick strip of LEDs that stretched to form the tail lamps and blinkers. While there may be questions about practicality, carmakers generally use these concept models to show the design language they are going for. These concept design elements do not always make it to the final production model but serve as a great idea of what the future cars may look like.

So, what can we expect right now?

The rear window of the Concept SEVEN offered a generous view outside and was bordered with a thick strip of tail lights and blinkers.

Spyshots currently in circulation suggest that the Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be launched with design elements that sit in line with what the 2021 concept had on display. The SUV seemingly retains much of the same shape barring the wide and squared-off wheel arches that were shown on the concept model. The front-end looks to carry over similar horizontal daytime-running lights paired with the vertical headlamps that flank the lower grille.

The Ioniq 9 is going to be sharing the E-GMP platform that the Kia EV9 currently rides on. This makes it quite likely that the Hyundai SUV will roll out with similar motor variants. The Kia EV9 is offered in both RWD and AWD variants, where the former starts off with a 215 bhp single motor that makes approximately 350 Nm of torque. The AWD variants come with dual-motors that make 379 bhp. The Ioniq 9 may additionally be offered with battery pack options similar to the Kia EV9. There is the possibility of a 76.1 kWh battery pack that offers approximately 370 km of driving range. Hyundai is further expected to keep a secondary 99.8 kWh variant that can generate over 480 km approximately.

