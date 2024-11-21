Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV breaks cover with over 600 km range

Hyundai Motor has introduced the Ioniq 9 three-row all-electric SUV for the global markets early on Thursday (November 21) during an event at the iconic Goldstein House in Los Angeles. The Ioniq 9 is the third and the largest electric car from the Korean auto giant based on the new E-GMP platform that underpins its new-age electric cars including Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 . Hyundai will launch the Ioniq 9 first in South Korea and United States in the first half of 2025. It remains to be seen if Hyundai will launch the Ioniq 9 in India since Kia introduced the EV9 , the Hyundai EV's technical cousin, earlier this year.

Hyundai aims to introduce 23 new electric cars by 2030 and hopes to be a leader. the EV segment with its Ioniq series of models. The carmaker has already won two back-to-back World Car of The Year awards with the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, Hyundai hopes the Ioniq 9 would also emulate similar success in coming days.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: The largest Korean EV?

The Ioniq 9 is the largest among Hyundai EVs and offers the longest wheelbase of 3,130 mm. Its flat floor also allows more space for passengers. The EV will offer six and seven seat configurations with option to fully recline the first and second rows. The Ioniq 9 also offers 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom when the second and third rows are combined.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Features

The Ioniq 9 comes with several features that can pamper occupants. There is a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is part of a panoramic curved display which also houses a 12-inch digital driver display. It comes with BOSE premium sound system with 14 speakers and an advanced multimedia unit with 5.1-channel surround sound. The Ioniq 9 also has an e-Active Sound Design which uses the car's sound system to produce the virtual driving sound of an EV.

The Ioniq 9’s relaxation seats feature the Dynamic Body Care System, a first in this segment, which includes massage functionality. It uses pressure and vibration to stimulate blood flow and circulation, help in reducing fatigue on long journeys. The Ioniq 9 also stands out with its swivel seats in the second row. When the vehicle is parked, the seats rotate on their own axis, allowing the second and third row passengers to face each other.

The cabin of the Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV is dominated by a panoramic curved display which houses both the infotainment and driver display. The centre console houses both touch and physical buttons for various functions.

Equipped with a console called Universal Island 2.0, the electric SUV also offers impressive storage. This console, which increases accessibility and comfort in the front row seating arrangement, also has two-way armrests that can be opened from the front and rear.

When the third row seats are folded flat, the boot can be as large as 1,323 litres. When the three rows are in the open position, it offers a normal boot space of up to 620 litres. In addition to this volume, the front boot is 88 litres in the rear-wheel drive option and 52 litres in the four-wheel drive option.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Range, battery, charging

Hyundai Ioniq 9 is equipped with tha largest EV battery in any car manufactured by the Korean auto giant. The 110.3kWh battery pack is capable enough to help the electric SUV run for nearly 620 kms without the need to recharge. Even if one needs to plug in the Ioniq 9, the wait for it to fully recharge could be significantly lower while using a fast charger. Hyundai says it supports 350 kW charger and can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes. The EV also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature and 400V/800V multi-charging capability.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Power, performance

Hyundai will offer the Ioniq 9 in three broad variants. The Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive version will be powered by a 160 kW electric motor placed on the rear axle and a 70 kW motor at the front. The Performance All-Wheel Drive version will be equipped with 160 kW motors at both ends. The power output ranges between 215 bhp and 492 bhp. The Performance model can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds, while the Long Range AWD variant clocks it in 6.7 seconds. The Long Range RWD version can do the task in 9.4 seconds.

