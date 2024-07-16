Hyundai Ioniq 7 spotted testing, hints at imminent launch. Check details

Hyundai has shed light on its 2025 lineup, with a clear focus on electrification. The long-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV has been officially confirmed for a late-2024 debut, a report by Carscoop stated.

The Hyundai Ioniq 7 is expected to be the production version of the 2021 Seven concept, serving as Hyundai's answer to the Kia EV9. Both vehicles will likely utilise the same E-GMP platform and offer similar powertrain options. This could include a base rear-wheel drive model with 215 bhp, an all-wheel-drive variant boasting 379 bhp, and a potential high-performance option reaching 576 bhp.

Hyundai might offer two battery pack configurations for the Hyundai Ioniq 7. A standard 76.1 kWh battery could deliver an estimated range of 370 kms, catering to daily commutes and errands. For those seeking longer journeys, a larger 99.8 kWh pack could extend that range beyond 483 kms, offering greater flexibility for road trips and weekend getaways.

Camouflaged prototype reveals design clues

Leaked photos, courtesy of Carscoops, showcases a heavily disguised Hyundai Ioniq 7 prototype undergoing testing. Despite the camouflage, glimpses of the vehicle's design emerge. The slim horizontal daytime running lights and lower headlights are visible, suggesting a potential carryover from the concept car.

The slim horizontal daytime running lights and lower headlights are visible on the Hyundai Ioniq 7, suggesting a potential carryover from the concept car

While the D-pillar remains obscured, previous sightings indicate the rising waistline will likely be retained. Notably, the squared arch openings from the show car appear to be absent in this prototype, hinting at potential design modifications.

Beyond the Hyundai Ioniq 7: Refreshed lineup for 2025

The Hyundai Ioniq 7 joins a lineup of refreshed models for Hyundai's 2025 offerings. The popular Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover, Tucson SUV, and Santa Cruz light truck will all receive facelifts.

Both the Hyudnai Tucson is expected to feature bolder front-end styling and integrated digital displays for infotainment and gauges.While Hyundai confirmed the arrival of the high-performance Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for 2025, details on the standard model's refresh remain limited.

