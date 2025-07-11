Hyundai Ioniq 6 N debuts globally at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hyundai Motor Company has officially taken the wraps off the Ioniq 6 N at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has been positioned as a landmark model in its high-performance N division’s electrification journey. This latest offering follows last year’s Ioniq 5 N and builds on Hyundai N’s electric motorsport experience to create a track-ready yet street-capable electric vehicle.

At the core of the Ioniq 6 N is Hyundai N’s three-pillar philosophy: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar. According to Hyundai, the new EV combines exhilarating track performance with the refinement expected from a daily driver, thanks to reengineered suspension geometry, advanced vehicle control software, and enhanced acoustic feedback systems.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 631 km 631 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW i4 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 590 km 590 km ₹ 72.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric 85 kWh 85 kWh 792 km 792 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Ioniq 5 72.6 kWh 72.6 kWh 631 km 631 km ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N: Performance battery

Producing 650 PS (478 kW) and 770 Nm of torque, the Ioniq 6 N sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds using N Launch Control. It achieves a top speed of 257 kmph. Hyundai has equipped the car with a revamped N Battery management system featuring optimised temperature control and quicker conditioning times, allowing it to handle everything from drag races to endurance runs without sacrificing reliability.

Also Read : Hyundai, IIT Madras to set up ₹180 Cr green hydrogen R&D hub in Tamil Nadu

Aerodynamic enhancements, such as a swan-neck rear wing and widened fenders, not only improve high-speed stability but also emphasise its aggressive design. Complementing this, the car debuts a new Performance Blue Pearl colour, offering a richer, more refined finish.

Further technical highlights include newly developed stroke-sensing ECS dampers for electronically controlled suspension, which enhance handling precision and ride comfort, whether on the street or on the circuit. The lowered roll centre geometry contributes to improved grip and stability at high speeds.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N: Software

The Ioniq 6 N introduces several in-house developed control technologies that aim to heighten driver engagement. N Active Sound+ simulates various engine sounds through stereo speakers, offering modes like Ignition, Evolution, and Lightspeed. These can be customised according to the driving mood or scenario.

Hyundai’s N e-Shift system replicates the feel of close-ratio gear changes typically found in petrol performance cars, working in tandem with features like N Drift Optimiser, N Grin Boost, and N Torque Distribution. The new N Ambient Shift Light enhances the driving experience by visually indicating optimal shift points through dynamic interior lighting.

For track enthusiasts, the N Track Manager feature offers in-depth performance analytics, letting drivers create custom tracks, monitor lap times, and even visualise ghost cars for competitive benchmarking. The system is complemented by drift optimisation tools, allowing precise control over drift characteristics.

Also Read : Hyundai sales surpass 1.1 million units for sunroof-equipped cars in just 5 years

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N: Showcased at Goodwood

Hyundai has made the Ioniq 6 N the focal point of its Goodwood Festival of Speed presence this year. Positioned near the famous Hillclimb course, the Hyundai N booth offers visitors a grandstand view of the event’s high-speed action. Interactive tours within the booth allow visitors to explore Hyundai N’s full electrified lineup, including the Ioniq 5 N, Ioniq 5 N TA Spec, and Ioniq 6 N variants fitted with N performance parts.

The highlight of Hyundai’s participation is set for July 10 with the ‘N Moment’ demonstration run, a synchronised showcase featuring the full N lineup, including the Ioniq 6 N, in action on the Hillclimb circuit.

Speaking at the event, José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, emphasised that the Ioniq 6 N is designed to provide high-performance EV enthusiasts with “a thrilling new avenue to electrify their passion both on the road and the track."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: