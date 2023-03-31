HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Teased Going Sideways In Sub Zero Temperatures Of Sweden

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased going sideways in sub-zero temperatures of Sweden

Hyundai Motor has dropped the teaser for the upcoming performance-spec Ioniq 5 N electric crossover as the EV goes sideways in the snowy conditions of Sweden. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will be getting the N badge, the South Korean automaker’s performance arm, which promises more power and performance over the stock model. The Ioniq 5 N is scheduled for a global debut later in the year.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 10:47 AM
Follow us on:
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teaser shows a camouflaged test mule going sideways on the snow-covered course in Sweden
The teaser video released online shows the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N wearing complete camouflage but the distinctive silhouette and LED headlamps are hard to miss. The performance EV is shown alongside the Hyundai i20N WRC Rally 1 car in the snowy tracks of Sweden tearing through the “white" stretch. The camouflaged Ioniq 5 N finds it easy to keep up with the rally-spec i20N WRC. While the video starts with the engine note from the i20N’s motor, it ends with the whine coming from the Ioniq 5 N’s two electric motors.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 enters record book for fastest EV drive around India

The Ioniq 5 N keeps up with the Hyundai i20N WRC Rally1 car in the snow
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is expected to get big changes over the standard Ioniq as well as the Kia EV6 GT within the Hyundai Group. The Ioniq 5 N is expected to pack close to 600 bhp and close to 800 Nm of peak torque. That’s more than the 577 bhp and 765 Nm of peak torque on the EV6 GT. Upgrades will also extend to the suspension, brakes and possibly a stiffened chassis to handle the extra power figures.

Hyundai is also expected to update the range on the Ioniq 5 N which could be restricted to about 400 km on a single charge. Other features are likely to include fake gear changes, a rev limiter sound, and artificial sounds mixed with the dual electric motor’s whine. A drift mode is also likely, going by sideways action showcased in the teaser video.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched in India at 44.95 lakh in presence of SRK

Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is set to arrive later this year and it will be a couple of more such teaser videos before we get to see the final product. It needs to be seen if the Ioniq 5 N will make its way to the Indian market after its global debut. The electric crossover was launched earlier this year in India and is locally assembled at Hyundai Motor India’s Tamil Nadu facility. Hyundai could go bold and bring the performance-spec version in limited numbers sold alongside the standard Ioniq 5. It could arrive as a fully-imported model though.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq Hyundai Hyundai N Hyundai India
Recommended for you
View all
