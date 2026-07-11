Hyundai Ioniq 3 electric hatchback unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently unveiled its fully electric compact hatchback at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the model set to launch later this year in the UK market. Additionally, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 is expected to be priced at approximately £25,000 (around ₹32 lakh), and the company has stated that the electric compact hatchback has received strong customer interest.

Hyundai unveiled the all-electric Ioniq 3 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, featuring up to 500 km range, 29-minute fast charging, Android-based infotainment and an expected UK launch later this year

Additionally, the company is set to display the Ioniq 3, including N Line EVO, alongside the Ioniq 5 N, Ioniq 6 N and Ioniq 9. Not only that, but the Ioniq 3 N Line EVO will also be visible on the hill climb across all four days of the festival.

Hyundai Ioniq 3 Specs

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 3, which is set to make its debut later this year, is a fully electric compact hatchback designed around the everyday needs of European drivers. Boasting a new ‘Aero Hatch’ silhouette shaped by Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design philosophy, it offers a five-seat configuration and 441 litres of luggage capacity. Moreover, it is powered by two different battery options that deliver a projected WLTP range of up to 500 km, with DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 29 minutes.

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Furthermore, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 is also the first European Hyundai model to feature the Pleos Connect infotainment system, based on Android Automotive OS, and comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense driver assistance technology as standard.

“Goodwood is the perfect stage for one of the first Ioniq 3 appearances in the UK. This is a car that we believe will open up electric driving to a whole new group of customers, and the fact that we’re already seeing record levels of interest before it’s even gone on sale tells us everything we need to know about its appeal," said Ashley Andrew, President, Hyundai UK.

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