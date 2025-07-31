Hyundai Ioniq 2 spotted testing: Is this India's next compact EV?

The Hyundai Ioniq 2 has recently been spotted in its early test phase under heavy camouflage, and the upcoming compact EV appears to be ready for production, with several design elements already visible to the naked eye. With this, the South Korean carmaker joins the competition to make an affordable electric vehicle for the mass market. The Ioniq 2 is expected to debut in September 2025 at the Munich auto show, with a global launch to take place next year.

Ioniq cars have generally embraced the crossover design, but the upcoming Ioniq 2 will feature a hatchback body. To be slotted between the Inster and the Kona Electric, it will be positioned as the most compact electric car in Hyundai’s portfolio. Its design language is in line with the rest of the Ioniq range – sleek LEDs, a clamshell bonnet, and a fastback-style rear end that slopes downwards into a slight kink.

The Ioniq 2 is further expected to debut Pleos Connect, Hyundai’s new SDV (Software Defined Vehicle) ecosystem based on Android Automotive. Its UI is similar to that of the typical smartphone, and the end-to-end platform integrates the vehicle operating system and the infotainment with high-performance chips and cloud infrastructure.

Hyundai Ioniq 2: Expected battery and range

Hyundai developed the Ioniq 2 alongside the Kia EV2, with the two sharing several features and parts. Both are underpinned by a low-cost, front-wheel drive version of the EV-only E-GMP platform, similar to the 400V architecture that underpins the larger EV3. While Kia sells its crossover with 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh options, the Ioniq 2 is not expected to go as far. Sticking to the popular FWD drivetrain with a smaller battery will allow Hyundai to optimise costs.

To paint a clearer picture, the EV3 currently offers a single-charge driving of up to 605 km with its biggest battery pack, while putting out 201 bhp and 283 Nm of torque. The Ioniq 2 is expected to fall slightly short of that, while still bringing decent figures for urban commutes.

Also Read : Hyundai India shrugs off rare earth magnet crisis, export grows despite domestic market challenge

Hyundai Ioniq 2: Will it come to India?

At present, there is no official confirmation from Hyundai about launching the Ioniq 2 in the Indian market, but the compact EV could be well suited for our shores. The company is dedicated to expanding its EV lineup on our shores, having recently launched the Ioniq 5 and Creta Electric. The Ioniq 2 can be an ideal contender with its practical design and features.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: