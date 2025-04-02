Hyundai Insteroid Concept revealed with gaming influence and performance-oriented design

The Hyundai Insteroid Concept has been unveiled as a future oriented electric vehicle with gaming references and customization at the highest levels. The concept was revealed at the 'Night Garage Party', held at Peaches D8NE in Seoul. The Hyundai Insteroid Concept will be shown at the Seoul Mobility Show from April 3 to April 13. While still a concept model, it shows the company is interested in a new design direction and increasing user interaction in electric vehicles.

The name "Insteroid" is formed by blending "Inster" with "steroid," which expresses a strong, bold, and dynamic character. The Insteroid derives from the Hyundai Inster, an electric car launched last year, but pushes its design and performance features.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.20 - 10.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai preps its most-affordable EV ever for Japan. And here are speculated India plans

The vehicle comes with a more aggressive, wider stance with features like a raised rear spoiler and integrated air intakes located in the wheel arches for improved aerodynamics. Its edge-style wheels are track biased with a focus on speed as well as agility. Insteroid is visually striking with its striking white exterior color, balanced by bright orange accents, that conveys a sporty personality.

Hyundai Insteroid: Minimalist yet high-tech interior

Inside, the Insteroid features a minimalist yet functional design philosophy. The cockpit features bucket seats, a roll cage, and a dedicated gauge cluster for high-performance driving experience . Hyundai has deployed a 3D knit fabric manufactured from recycled yarns to reduce material waste and further advance the company's sustainability practices. Everything inside the cabin is fully adjustable, steadfast in line to Hyundai's commitment to continuous innovation, as stated as: "Build it, play it, break it, repeat."

Also Read : Hyundai retains India's second-largest carmaker status in FY2025, sells 7.62 lakh cars

One of the Insteroid's distinct features is the integration of interactive components. The design features elements such as the Beat House audio system and Message Grid, enabling drivers to customize their experience. Hyundai has also introduced a Drift Mode, meant to give the driving experience a fun touch. The car features a distinct sound signature to boost driver interaction.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: