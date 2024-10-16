Hyundai Inster Cross EV revealed with rugged styling, 360 km range

The Hyundai Inster Cross has been unveiled globally as the more rugged version of the electric micro SUV. The new Inster Cross gets rugged elements including more off-road-friendly styling cues that give the model its roughed-out appearance along with additional features over the Inster. The all-electric offering will enter production later this year in its home market South Korea while an India launch is yet to be confirmed.

The new Inster Cross gets rugged elements including more off-road-friendly styling cues, along with a few additional features including ADAS and recli

Hyundai Inster Cross Rugged Styling

The new Inster Cross looks identical to the standard Inster but upgrades include the new rectangular front and rear bumpers with different intakes and embossed black claddings. The model sports skid plates at the front and rear coupled with side rocker panels with the 17-inch alloy wheels. The micro electric SUV also gets a roof rack as part of the kit while a roof basket is optional.

Also Read : After Creta EV, Hyundai to launch 3 more electric vehicles

The Hyundai Inster Cross retains the same interior layout as the standard Inster but gets grey fabric upholstery and lime-yellow accents

There’s a new Amazonas Green Matte paint scheme, in addition to five other colour options from the Inster - Atlas White, Unbleached Ivory, Aero Silver Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, and Tomboy Khaki. Hyundai is also offering a dual-tone paint scheme with a black roof with some of the colours. The cabin gets the same layout as the Inster but gets an exclusive grey fabric upholstery with lime-yellow accents on the dashboard for a different look.

Hyundai Inster Cross Features

On the feature front, the new Hyundai Inster Cross carries over all the equipment from the Inster but also gets additional features including ADAS with Highway Driving Assist 1.5, Smart Cruise Control, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5. All seats can fold flat in the Inster Cross while the second-row seats come with 50:50 split folding functionality. They can also slide and recline.

The Inster Cross offers two battery pack options - 42 kWh with 300 km range and 49 kWh with 360 km (WLTP) range

Hyundai Inster Cross Battery & Range

Powering the Hyundai Inster Cross is a single electric motor that is paired with two battery packs. The 42 kWh battery offers a range of 300 km (WLTP) with power restricted to 96 bhp, while a larger 49 kWh battery pack offers a range of 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge with power output raised to 113 bhp. The Inster Cross comes with fast charging compatibility of up to 120 kW and will charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Hyundai India is readying several new electric vehicles for the Indian market and the Creta EV appears to be on top of the list with the debut slated for early 2025. It needs to be seen if the Inster or Inster Cross EVs will make their way to the Indian market as the brand’s most accessible offerings. The Hyundai Inster Cross will compete against the Tata Punch EV and Citroen e-C3 if it lands in India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: