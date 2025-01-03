Creta EV vs Windsor EV, Curvv EV, e Vitara: Which electric car has longest range?

Hyundai Motor has officially revealed the details about the upcoming Creta EV ahead of its launch later this month. The Creta EV will be showcased to the world for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo to be held from January 17 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Korean auto giant has shared videos and images of the SUV to offer a glimpse at how it will look in its electric avatar. Creta is currently the carmaker's best-selling SUV in India, and its electric version is expected to consolidate its position in the compact SUV segment in coming days.

Hyundai Creta EV will join the Ioniq 5 electric SUV in the Korean carmaker's electric vehicle lineup for India. It will replace the Kona Electric SUV in Hyundai's EV portfolio and aim to take on rivals such as MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV and Tata Nexon EV among others. The Creta EV will also compete against the upcoming EV models like the Tata Harrier EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara which are also expected to make their debuts in January. Ahed of the anticipated launch, here is a quick look at how the Creta EV compares to its rivals in terms of range and batteries on offer.

Hyundai Creta EV vs MG Windsor EV:

Hyundai Motor will offer the Creta EV with two choices of batteries. The smaller battery, with a capacity of 42 kWh, is slightly bigger than the 38 kWh battery offered by JSW MG Motor in the Windsor EV. The MG electric vehicle is currently the best-selling EV in India. Priced from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Windsor EV offers 332 kms of range in a single charge. The battery supports DC fast charging and is capable of recharging up to 80 per cent in 55 minutes.

Compared to the Windsor EV, the Creta EV will offer 390 kms of range with the smaller battery. The carmaker says the electric SUV will be able to recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 58 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Hyundai Creta EV vs Tata Curvv EV:

The upcoming Hyundai electric SUV will take on the Tata Curvv EV. In terms of battery size and range on offer, the Creta EV is a closer rival to the Tata electric SUV. Besides the 42 kWh battery, the Creta EV will also come equipped with a larger 51.4 kWh unit. The Curvv EV is offered with two battery packs - a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh unit. In terms of range on offer, the Creta EV is capable of up to 473 kms in a single charge. The range of the Curvv EV ranges between 430 kms and 502 kms, depending on the battery size.

MG ZS EV comes equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery which is nearly as big as the larger battery pack offered in the Creta EV. However, in terms of range, the ZS EV claims up to 461 kms in a single charge compared to 473 kms in the Hyundai EV.

Hyundai Creta EV vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

The Creta EV's arch rival in compact electric SUV segment could be the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. The Creta and Grand Vitara SUVs, which are the ICE versions of both the electric cars, are arch rivals in their segment. Maruti will launch the e Vitara with the largest battery packs among the rivals with a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery pack on offer. Maruti says the e Vitara could offer more than 500 kms of range in a single charge. However, it has not revealed battery-specific range details yet. Expect the Creta EV with bigger battery to compete with the entry-level e Vitara variant in terms of range.

