Hyundai Creta EV vs Maruti e Vitara: All set to light up Auto Expo 2025

With the Bharat Mobility Expo closer than ever, almost all car manufacturers are geared up to showcase their offerings. Manufacturers are keen on taking to the future of mobility. Two of India's largest manufacturers Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki have also been building excitement amongst the public by publishing images and videos of their upcoming electric SUVs – the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara .

The Hyundai Creta Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara are two of the most anticipated SUVs and both of them will debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Here's how these SUVs stack up against each other on paper:

Hyundai Creta EV vs Maruti e Vitara: Battery and performance

The Creta EV will come with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery options which deliver an ARAI-rated range of 390 km and 473 km respectively. The smaller battery variant produces 135 PS while the larger one outputs 171 PS. Hyundai claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.9 seconds for the larger battery model. The EV can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 58 minutes using a DC fast charger or fully charge in 4 hours with an 11kW AC wall box charger.

The e-Vitara is built on Suzuki's Heartect-e skateboard platform, co-developed with Toyota. It will offer two battery options: a 49 kWh battery paired with a 142 bhp front motor and a 61 kWh battery producing 172 bhp. Both variants deliver 189 Nm of torque. An AWD variant with dual motors produces 181 bhp and 300 Nm torque featuring Suzuki's e-AllGrip technology for enhanced traction. The larger battery is expected to provide up to 550 km of range.

Hyundai Creta EV vs Maruti e Vitara: Interior and features

The Creta EV offers dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, a new Kona-inspired steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered seats, automatic climate control and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology. Safety features of the SUV include a 360-degree camera, digital key, and Level 2 ADAS with Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Collision Warning and Smart Cruise Control with stop-and-go functionality. The Creta EV also boasts first-in-segment active air flaps for better aerodynamics and battery cooling.

The e-Vitara's interior is nothing like its ICE version, it features floating dual screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, a gloss-black floating centre console with gear and drive mode controls, a wireless charging pad, and leatherette upholstery. It also includes a two-spoke steering wheel, rectangular AC vents with brushed silver surrounds, and a rotary drive state selector.

