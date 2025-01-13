Hyundai Creta EV to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Electric cars that could launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is all set to take place from 17th January to 22nd January. Electric vehicles will be dominating this year at the expo and with several manufacturers participating this year, we can expect a lot of launches happening. Here is a list of all the electric cars that will be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and they could launch soon in the Indian market.

The Cyberster will come equipped with 20 inch alloy wheels and a convertible soft top roof.

The Cyberster is an electric sports car from MG Motor India. It will be sold through MG Select dealerships. It will feature a dual-motor setup with a total power output of 508 bhp and a peak torque output of 725 Nm. The total battery pack has a capacity of 77 kWh and it has a claimed range of 580 km. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. As of now, the pricing is not known but it could be priced around ₹70 lakh ex-showroom.

MG M9 EV

JSW MG Motor in India has unveiled it's newest M9 EV MPV which is a luxurious limousine. The MG M9 according to the manufacturers will be sold through the manufacturer's ‘Select’ outlets alongside the MG Cyberster roadster.

Another electric vehicle that JSW MG Motor India is preparing to launch is the M9 EV. It is an all-electric limousine that will be sold alongside Cyberster through the MG Select dealerships. As of now, the specifications of the limousine are not known but MG has confirmed that it will come with ottoman seats for the second row with eight massage modes. There is also a three-zone climate control that is controlled via a touchscreen panel on the handrail. The same screen can be used to control the massage modes as well.

Porsche Macan EV is the all-electric version of the Macan SUV. The current iteration of the Macan EV is priced at ₹1.65 crore ex-showroom and was sold as Macan Turbo electric variant with two trim levels. Potential customers would be able to test drive the Macan EV at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The activity is officially named the ‘Macan Thrill Drive’ and will be open for the public on the public days which are from January 19th-22nd.

BYD will showcase the Sealion 7 electric performance SUV which has a top speed of 215 kmph and capability to sprint 0-100 kmph in under five seconds.

Where the BYD Seal EV is an electric performance luxury sedan, the Sealion 7 is a performance electric SUV. It puts out 523 bhp and 690 Nm of peak torque. The Sealion 7 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds (claimed) and can achieve a top speed of 215 kmph. Its electric motor is capable of speeds up to 23,000 rpm making it one of the fastest mass-produced electric motors worldwide. In the global market, the BYD Sealion 7 is offered with two battery packs - 82.5 kWh and 91.3 kWh.

Watch: Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What does it offer? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained

Hyundai Creta Electric is one of the most awaited launches from Hyundai Motor India Limited. The electric version of the Creta will be launched on 17th January. It will get a 51.4 kWh battery pack with an ARAI certified range of 473 km. Meanwhile, the 42 kWh battery pack variant will have an ARAI certified range of 390 km on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is finally all-set to launch its production version of the eVX concept that they have showcased quite a few times at auto shows. It will be called e Vitara and will be sold through Nexa dealerships. It will be Maruti Suzuki's first all-electric vehicle and we will be seeing it at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. As of now, detailed specifications of the India-spec e Vitara are not known.

Watch: Suzuki e Vitara, Maruti’s first electric car, breaks cover | Range, features, specs | India launch

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra took the market by storm with the launch of their born electric SUVs. The BE6 is known for its radical design language that has been turning heads everywhere it goes. It has created a lot of hype around it. Till now, the homegrown manufacturer has announced the price of the base variant and the top-end variant. It is expected the full pricelist of the BE 6 will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra says, that we can expect a real-world range of between 450 and 500 km. It also supports fast charging that can top up the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.

The XEV 9e is the new flagship vehicle for Mahindra. It has an coupe SUV design language and is based on the INGLO platform which is also shared with the BE 6. Just like the BE 6, only the prices of the base variant and top-end variant have been announced. The rest of the pricelist is expected to be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Hyundai Ioniq 9

The Ioniq 9 is the flagship vehicle for Hyundai and it was unveiled globally back in November. The brand is expected to showcase the Ioniq 9 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and there is a possibility that they also launch it in the future, considering that Kia launched the EV9 in the Indian market. Hyundai Ioniq 9 has a giant 110.3 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of nearly 620 km on a single charge. Hyundai says it supports 350 kW charger and can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes. The EV also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) and 400V/800V multi-charging capability.

VinFast VF7

VinFast has confirmed that they will be participating in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and the first vehicle that they will showcase is the VF7. This vehicle is an all-electric five-passenger SUV equipped with a 75.3 kWh battery pack, boasting a claimed range of 450 km on a single charge. The VF7 is available in different configurations, offering either a single or dual electric motor system. The single motor variant delivers 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, utilizing front-wheel drive. In contrast, the dual motor configuration provides all-wheel drive capabilities, generating 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. While both configurations utilize the same battery pack, the range on a single charge differs, with the single motor version achieving 450 km and the dual motor version reaching 431 km. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a 15-inch infotainment display and includes a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite.

(Read more: Okaya EV rebrands as OPG Mobility, will launch new EV at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025)

VinFast VF9

Then there is the VF9 which will also be showcased at the expo. It is a three-row electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) designed to accommodate up to seven passengers and is equipped with a 123 kWh battery pack. The base ECO variant is reported to offer a single-charge range of 531 km, while the PLUS variant, which can also be configured as a six-seater, provides a range of 468 km. Both variants come standard with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system powered by a dual electric motor configuration. The vehicle generates 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque, achieving a maximum speed of 200 km/h. According to VinFast, it can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2023.

Finally, it is expected that Tata Motors will unveil the Harrier EV at the expo. It was also showcased in 2023 at the Auto Expo but in concept form. It is expected that the electric SUV will now be showcased in production form. As of now, there are no details of the Harrier EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: