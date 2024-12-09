Hyundai Creta EV to launch soon: Specs and features of the electric SUV explained

The passenger electric vehicle market has seen quite a boom in 2024 with multiple launches starting from the Tata Punch EV to Tata Curvv EV and most recently the Mahindra BE 6. The momentum is set to continue in 2025 as well, starting with the much awaited Hyundai Creta EV . Hyundai is set to unveil the Creta EV soon, most probably in the second week of January 2025. It will be a key to the carmaker’s electric vehicle plans in India and this will be its third electric model in India after the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Motor India recently stated that it will expand its EV lineup, starting with the electric version of the Creta. The Creta is one of the most popular models in Hyundai India’s offerings and commands a loyal fanbase. The carmaker plans to use the Creta’s strong brand authority to attract a level of interest that they were not able to generate with the Kona Electric or the Ioniq 5.

Multiple spy shots have been seen of the upcoming Creta EV, and they have confirmed that the electric powered version of the popular SUV will have a similar styling as the current gen Creta. The camouflaged test mules have showcased that the Creta EV will get a connected taillight at the rear, a similar rear bumper, and a shark-fin antenna, among other features. The absence of a tailpipe, however, will be the most significant difference in the Creta Electric Vehicle. Expect Creta EV badging in the back as well.

Meanwhile, it seems that the headlamp and DRL design will be carried over, Hyundai plans to replace the standard radiator grille with a closed panel. The car will also most likely be equipped with a new set of alloy wheels designed to improve aerodynamics. The Creta EV will be built on an updated version of the K2 architecture, the same platform as the current Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai Creta EV: Specs

Specifications are not yet known, but it is expected that the Hyundai Creta EV will be available in two variants with different options for the battery packs. The recently launched Tata Curvv EV, which the Creta EV will be pitted against, has 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery pack options which offer a range of 430 km and 502 km respectively. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to meet this with similar configurations and offer a 500 km single-charge range.

Hyundai Creta EV: Cabin and features

The Creta EV is expected to be positioned as a premium category car, which means it will bring an upmarket interior with quality materials and a wider variety of tech features. The cabin could be upholstered in premium leatherette and will most likely include an electric panoramic sunroof. Contrary to this, the Creta EV can also feature a sustainable upholstery finish for the cabin, as is the case with Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The front-row seats are anticipated to be electrically adjustable and ventilated, while the second row keeps the two-step reclining feature. Hyundai is expected to install a new gear selector and change the centre console layout. Additional changes could include a new three-spoke steering wheel and ambient lighting with changeable profiles.

In terms of features, it is expected that the Hyundai Creta EV will include a dualscreen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster, similar to that found in the ICE model. This will feature wireless connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The front row will be provided with a wireless phone charger and a cooled glovebox, while second row passengers will have access to rear AC vents alongside USB charging outlets. Most tech and safety features are expected to be carried over to the Creta EV, and these will further include Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree surround-view camera for detecting blind spots.

Expected to be priced between ₹20-30 lakh, the Creta EV will compete with a growing electric SUV segment, including the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and BYD Atto 3.

