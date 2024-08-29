Hyundai Creta EV to debut at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Key facts about it

The Hyundai Creta EV is one of the most awaited electric cars in India, and it is expected to make its debut in January of next year at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Hyundai has already introduced the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 electric cars in India. However, the Kona Electric couldn't fetch the desired sales numbers, while the Ioniq being a premium offering is also not bringing much numbers for the automaker. In this situation, the Hyundai Creta EV could be a crowd-puller for this South Korean auto major.

Hyundai Creta has been one of the most successful SUVs in India since its launch here. The automaker aims to bank on the successful SUV by bringing an electric Creta. As the automaker is currently working on the Creta EV, here are some of the key details of the upcoming electric SUV.

Hyundai Creta EV: Design and platform

The Hyundai Creta EV will be underpinned by the modified version of the K2 architecture. Interestingly, the current ICE-powered Hyundai Creta is based on the K2 platform. Taking a cue from the design philosophy of the Hyundai Kona Electric, it can be expected that the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will share a wide range of design elements with its ICE sibling. However, there will be a significant amount of distinctive styling bits as well.

The Hyundai Creta EV would ditch the conventional front radiator grille in favour of a closed panel. There would be aero-alloy wheels to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency, which plays a key role in ensuring optimum range for electric vehicles. Expect some distinctive EV-specific styling themes as well.

Hyundai Creta EV: Interior and features

Considering Hyundai will pitch the Creta EV as an upmarket offering, the electric SUV will come with an interior that will carry a similar vibe as the current ICE-propelled Creta. However, like the exterior, there would be EV-specific styling distinctiveness. Expect the Hyundai Creta EV to get a dual-screen setup combining the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster. Other features would include a 360-degree surround view camera and Level 2 ADAS suite among others.

Hyundai Creta EV: Powertrain

Details regarding the powertrain and its specifications for the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV are scarce at this moment. However, expect the upcoming Creta EV to be available in two different battery pack options. Also, it would offer a range of up to 500 kilometres on a single charge.

The Tata Curvv EV, which was launched in early August 2024, comes available with two battery pack options - a 45 kWh unit and a 55 kWh unit, promising 502 kilometre and 585 kilometre range, respectively. Expect the Hyundai Creta EV to match these figures.

