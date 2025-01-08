Dual digital screen to Level 2 ADAS: Five key features Hyundai Creta EV borrows from its ICE sibling

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Creta EV has been digitally unveiled ahead of its unveiling at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is slated to commence on January 17. The Creta EV will be introduced as the all-electric iteration of the Hyundai Creta. The upcoming electric SUV's exterior and interior design elements and features have been already detailed by the automaker through a range of videos and images.
Most of the Hyundai Creta EV's exterior styling elements as well as the interior layout come in line with the Creta ICE. However, there are some distinctive styling elements as well, which make the EV different looking from the Creta ICE.
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the features the Hyundai Creta EV shares with its Creta ICE sibling.
The cabin of the Hyundai Creta Electric gets dual 10.25-inch digital screens. One of them is the touchscreen infotainment system, while the other one is the digital instrument cluster. This fully digital dual screen is similar setup available in the Creta ICE model, which is available in both petrol and diesel options. The touchscreen infotainment system supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the digital instrument cluster offers different themes based on the drive mode and provides additional vehicle information in the Creta ICE.
The Hyundai Creta EV will come with Level 2 ADAS (Autonomous Driver Assistance System) suite, which gets advanced technology-aided safety features such as adaptive cruise control, front collision avoidance assist, blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning. The Creta ICE model too gets this same Level 2 ADAS suite.
The Hyundai Creta Electric will come with a 360-degree surround view camera with a blind spot monitor, which is a similar feature found in the Creta ICE. The 360-degree camera is a feature that is finding an increasing level of penetration in modern cars, even in the mass-market segment. The Creta Electric will come equipped with this feature.
The Hyundai Creta Electric gets the dual-zone automatic climate control system, which is available in the ICE-powered Creta. The dual-zone automatic climate control system provides additional convenience to the occupants by allowing the driver and front-row passenger to set individual AC temperatures. Additionally, it adjusts the interior temperature based on the outside environment.
For additional comfort for the front-row occupants, the Hyundai Creta Electric borrows seat ventilation from the ICE version of the Creta. This could be a very useful feature for Creta EV owners in hot and humid areas. Additionally, the driver’s seat in both SUVs features an eight-way electrically adjustable functionality.
