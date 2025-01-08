Dual digital screen to Level 2 ADAS: Five key features Hyundai Creta EV borrows from its ICE sibling

Hyundai Creta EV has been digitally unveiled ahead of its unveiling at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is slated to commence on January 17. The Creta EV will be introduced as the all-electric iteration of the Hyundai Creta. The upcoming electric SUV's exterior and interior design elements and features have been already detailed by the automaker through a range of videos and images.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Most of the Hyundai Creta EV's exterior styling elements as well as the interior layout come in line with the Creta ICE. However, there are some distinctive styling elements as well, which make the EV different looking from the Creta ICE.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the features the Hyundai Creta EV shares with its Creta ICE sibling.