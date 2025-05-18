Hyundai Creta Electric's top-spec trim seeing major demand. Here's why

The Hyundai Creta Electric, which is the pure electric version of the popular Hyundai Creta SUV, was launched in India earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The electric SUV, which is available in two different battery pack choices and six different trim options, have been witnessing high demand amid the growing popularity of electric cars in the country.

The Hyundai Creta is available in two battery pack choices, 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh.

Hyundai has revealed that it is getting maximum demand for the Creta Electric's higher-spec Excellence LR variant that is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack. Interestingly, the South Korean automaker is not the only car manufacturer in India in terms of seeing top-end demand for its EVs, with both Tata Motors and Mahindra too echoing similar sentiments in terms of recording demand for their respective electric cars.

The fully loaded version of the Excellence LR trim of the Hyundai Creta Electric, like its internal combustion engine-powered sibling, has a plethora of features onboard. Some of these key features include the dual digital screens comprising a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster, Level 2 ADAS suite, powered driver’s seat with ventilation, V2L (vehicle-to-load), connected car technology, Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof, among others.

Hyundai Creta EV is the brand's first-ever locally produced electric car. Buoyed by the positive consumer response for this electric SUV, Hyundai is now working on the Carens Clavis EV, which will come as an EV version of the recently launched Carens Clavis. The Hyundai Carens Clavis EV is scheduled to launch in India later this year.

Meanwhile, here is a quick look at the key features of the Hyundai Creta Electric's Excellence LR trim.

Hyundai Creta Electric: What the Excellence LR trim offers

At the exterior, the Excellence LR trim of the Hyundai Creta Electric gets features such as quad beam LED headlamps, horizon LED positioning lamp and DRLs, LED high mounted stop lamp, LED tail lamps, rear horizon LED lamp, LED turn signal with sequential function, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, charging port with multi-colour surround light and the state-of-charge (SOC) indicator. It runs on 17-inch aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres.

Inside the cabin, it gets features such as a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, dual zone automatic temperature control with touch function, front row ventilated seats, electric parking brake with auto hold, smartphone wireless charger, multiple drive modes, paddle shifters for adjustable regenerative braking, ADAS-linked regenerative braking system, cruise control, smart key with push button start, remote start with smart key, etc. It also gets a front armrest with cooled storage, open console storage with lamp, rear centre armrest with cup holders, electric tailgate release, rear AC vents, etc.

Other features include a 10.25-inch fully digital multi-display digital cluster, a 10.25-inch HD audio video navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a Bose premium sound eight-speaker system, voice recognition, Hyundai Bluelink, in-car payment, Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for map and infotainment, Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa, etc.

On the safety front, it gets front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic stability control (ESC), Vehicle stability management (VSM), Hill-start assist control (HAC), Hill descent control (HDC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear disc brakes, seat belt pretensioners, child seat anchor (ISOFIX), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, inside door handle override, engine immobilizer, burglar alarm, central locking, etc.

