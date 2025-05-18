HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Creta Electric's Top Trim Registering Major Demand. Here's What It Offers?

Hyundai Creta Electric's top-spec trim seeing major demand. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2025, 11:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Hyundai Creta is available in two battery pack choices, 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh.
Hyundai Creta EV review
The Hyundai Creta is available in tw battery pack choices, 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh.
Hyundai Creta EV review
The Hyundai Creta is available in tw battery pack choices, 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Hyundai Creta Electric, which is the pure electric version of the popular Hyundai Creta SUV, was launched in India earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The electric SUV, which is available in two different battery pack choices and six different trim options, have been witnessing high demand amid the growing popularity of electric cars in the country.

Hyundai has revealed that it is getting maximum demand for the Creta Electric's higher-spec Excellence LR variant that is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack. Interestingly, the South Korean automaker is not the only car manufacturer in India in terms of seeing top-end demand for its EVs, with both Tata Motors and Mahindra too echoing similar sentiments in terms of recording demand for their respective electric cars.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 - 23.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Venue Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Venue EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Tucson 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2025
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The fully loaded version of the Excellence LR trim of the Hyundai Creta Electric, like its internal combustion engine-powered sibling, has a plethora of features onboard. Some of these key features include the dual digital screens comprising a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster, Level 2 ADAS suite, powered driver’s seat with ventilation, V2L (vehicle-to-load), connected car technology, Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof, among others.

Hyundai Creta EV is the brand's first-ever locally produced electric car. Buoyed by the positive consumer response for this electric SUV, Hyundai is now working on the Carens Clavis EV, which will come as an EV version of the recently launched Carens Clavis. The Hyundai Carens Clavis EV is scheduled to launch in India later this year.

Meanwhile, here is a quick look at the key features of the Hyundai Creta Electric's Excellence LR trim.

Hyundai Creta Electric: What the Excellence LR trim offers

At the exterior, the Excellence LR trim of the Hyundai Creta Electric gets features such as quad beam LED headlamps, horizon LED positioning lamp and DRLs, LED high mounted stop lamp, LED tail lamps, rear horizon LED lamp, LED turn signal with sequential function, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, charging port with multi-colour surround light and the state-of-charge (SOC) indicator. It runs on 17-inch aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres.

Inside the cabin, it gets features such as a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, dual zone automatic temperature control with touch function, front row ventilated seats, electric parking brake with auto hold, smartphone wireless charger, multiple drive modes, paddle shifters for adjustable regenerative braking, ADAS-linked regenerative braking system, cruise control, smart key with push button start, remote start with smart key, etc. It also gets a front armrest with cooled storage, open console storage with lamp, rear centre armrest with cup holders, electric tailgate release, rear AC vents, etc.

Watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

Other features include a 10.25-inch fully digital multi-display digital cluster, a 10.25-inch HD audio video navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a Bose premium sound eight-speaker system, voice recognition, Hyundai Bluelink, in-car payment, Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for map and infotainment, Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa, etc.

On the safety front, it gets front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic stability control (ESC), Vehicle stability management (VSM), Hill-start assist control (HAC), Hill descent control (HDC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear disc brakes, seat belt pretensioners, child seat anchor (ISOFIX), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, inside door handle override, engine immobilizer, burglar alarm, central locking, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 18 May 2025, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Creta Creta EV Creta Electric Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Buyer Guide

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.