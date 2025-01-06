Hyundai Creta Electric to feature level 2 ADAS with 52 standard safety features

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be launched on January 17, 2025 during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv

Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric has been engineered to offer all-around safety to its occupants. To begin with, the Creta Electric is claimed to use Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), and High Strength Steel (HSS), with an extensive application of hot stamping to assure superior protection. This ensures a robust and protective frame that contributes to a safe driving experience.

Meanwhile, in terms of safety features, the Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered with 52 standard safety features such as six airbags, all wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX, tire pressure monitoring system, hill-start and hill-decent assist among others. Moreover, the higher trim levels will be offered with 75 safety features such as surround view monitor (SVM), blind-spot view monitor (BVM), rain sensing wipers and level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features. The level 2 ADAS features for the Creta Electric include Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Collision Warning, Smart Cruise control with stop and go and others.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

Positioning the Creta Electric as a premium model than the internal combustion engine counterpart, Hyundai has packed the Creta Electric with features. The Hyundai Creta Electric will get Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature that allows it to act as a portable power source enabling users to charge external devices both inside and outside the vehicle. The Certa Electric also features a new i-Pedal technology which allows a one-pedal driving experience.

This technology allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate and bring the car to a complete stop using just the accelerator pedal. Additionally, the EV gets a Shift-by-Wire system and a Digital Key which enables functionality such as locking, unlocking and starting the car using a smartphone or smartwatch along with in-car payment allowing the customers to pay for EV chargers using the infotainment system.

Other key features of the Creta Electric include dual 10.25 inch screens, one acting as the infotainment system while the other as instrument cluster, Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, 268 embedded voice commands, 70 connected car features and others.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Design

The Hyundai Creta Electric boasts a familiar exterior design as it retains the Creta ICE styling. Inspired by Hyundai’s global Pixel design language, the SUV reflects a futuristic aesthetic. It gets a ‘Pixelated Graphic Grille’ which is integrated with a charging port. The rear bumper also features the same pixelated graphic along with sleek LED tail lamps which ensure a futuristic appearance. There are strategically placed Active Air Flaps (AAF) which are integrated into the vehicle to manage airflow. These flaps enhance the SUV's aerodynamic performance while cooling key components. It also gets a set of 17-inch Aero Alloys with low rolling resistance tires aimed for better efficiency.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Specs

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered with two battery pack options - 51 kWh and 42kWh. The larger battery pack option is claimed to offer a range of 473 km on a single charge while the 42 kWh battery pack is claimed for an ARAI certified range of 390 km. Moreover, the 51kWh battery pack variants will generate 169 bhp, making it even more powerful than the Hyundai Creta N Line, while the variants with smaller battery pack will generate 133 bhp. Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

The Creta Electric can be charged through DC fast charging which allows the battery to juice up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent state-of-charge in 58 minutes (claimed). There is also an option to charge the vehicle from the comfort of your home with an 11 kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger that ensures a full charge in approximately 4 hours according to Hyundai.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Bookings and pricing

The bookings for the Hyundai Creta Electric have already commenced at ₹25,000. The Creta Electric will be offered across four broad variants—Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. It will be offered in eight monotones and two dual-tone colour options. The EV will be launched on January 17, 2025, and the prices for the Creta Electric are expected to range between ₹17 lakh, ex-showroom to ₹25 lakh.

