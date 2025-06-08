Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Creta Electric Suv Clocks Over 4,000 Unit Sales Since Launch, Still Lacking In Competition

Hyundai sells over Creta Electric SUVs over 4,000 units in India since launch

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 08 Jun 2025, 10:08 AM
Follow us on:

Hyundai Creta EV claims to have clocked over 4,000 units in the Indian passenger vehicle market since launch.

Hyundai Creta EV claims to have clocked over 4,000 units in the Indian passenger vehicle market since launch.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta EV
Check Offers

Hyundai India has claimed that it has sold more than 4,000 units of the Creta Electric SUV so far in the Indian market. The electric SUV, which is the most affordable EV in Hyundai's India portfolio, competes in a segment where Tata Motors has a strong presence with its range of electric SUVs.

Despite Hyundai claiming that it sold over 4,000 units of the Creta EV, the number is significantly less compared to other electric SUVs like the Tata Nexon EV, which registers about 3,000-4,000 units every month. MG Windsor EV, another increasingly popular electric car in the Indian market, is also doing well. The Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option allows the user to buy this electric car loaded with a wide range of upmarket features at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Windsor EV has been retailing about 3,000-4,000 on average every month, and is emerging as India's highest-selling EV.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

On the other hand, priced between 17.99 lakh and 24.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric version of the Hyundai Creta comes as an expensive option for consumers, especially when buyers seek more value-for-money from the vehicles they are buying.

Hyundai Creta Electric: What it offers?

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes as a pure electric avatar of the Creta SUV. The EV retains the design philosophy that is similar to what the Hyundai Creta's ICE models come with. However, there are some electric vehicle-specific design elements as well, which include the closed panel at the front, aero alloy wheels, etc.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 - 23.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon622 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia Carens EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 16.74 - 17.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Some of the features inside the cabin include voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, eight-speaker Bose sound system, In-car payment, digital key, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, rain sensing wiper, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster etc. It also gets V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) technology. The V2L technology allows the SUV to power up appliances and gadgets, while the V2V technology ensures the Creta EV charges another electric vehicle.

Powering the SUV is a 42 kWh battery pack, while there is a bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack as well. The running range per charge cycle ranges between 390 km and 473 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2025, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta Creta EV Creta Electric Hyundai Creta EV Hyundai Creta Electric
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS