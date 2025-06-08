Hyundai sells over Creta Electric SUVs over 4,000 units in India since launch

Hyundai India has claimed that it has sold more than 4,000 units of the Creta Electric SUV so far in the Indian market. The electric SUV, which is the most affordable EV in Hyundai's India portfolio, competes in a segment where Tata Motors has a strong presence with its range of electric SUVs.

Despite Hyundai claiming that it sold over 4,000 units of the Creta EV, the number is significantly less compared to other electric SUVs like the Tata Nexon EV, which registers about 3,000-4,000 units every month. MG Windsor EV, another increasingly popular electric car in the Indian market, is also doing well. The Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option allows the user to buy this electric car loaded with a wide range of upmarket features at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Windsor EV has been retailing about 3,000-4,000 on average every month, and is emerging as India's highest-selling EV.

On the other hand, priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric version of the Hyundai Creta comes as an expensive option for consumers, especially when buyers seek more value-for-money from the vehicles they are buying.

Hyundai Creta Electric: What it offers?

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes as a pure electric avatar of the Creta SUV. The EV retains the design philosophy that is similar to what the Hyundai Creta's ICE models come with. However, there are some electric vehicle-specific design elements as well, which include the closed panel at the front, aero alloy wheels, etc.

Some of the features inside the cabin include voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, eight-speaker Bose sound system, In-car payment, digital key, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, rain sensing wiper, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster etc. It also gets V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) technology. The V2L technology allows the SUV to power up appliances and gadgets, while the V2V technology ensures the Creta EV charges another electric vehicle.

Powering the SUV is a 42 kWh battery pack, while there is a bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack as well. The running range per charge cycle ranges between 390 km and 473 km.

