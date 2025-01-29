Hyundai Creta Electric in mind? Here's what each of the variant of the EV has to offer

Hyundai Creta Electric was launched on January 17 at the Auto Expo 2025, to compete in one of the most growing passenger electric vehicle segments, the electric compact SUV segment. Currently, the segment houses a total of five products including the Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra BE 6 while another one of the compact electric SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is also slated for a launch later this year. To keep the package competitive, Hyundai Creta Electric is offered with a host of features right from the base model itself.

The Hyundai Creta Electric is offered across five broad variants with two battery pack options. The smaller 42kWh battery pack is claimed to offer a range of 390 km while the larger 51.4kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 473 km. With a starting price of ₹17.99 lakh, the Creta Electric is offered in five variants - Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium and Excellence. Here’s a breakdown of features across all the variants.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Executive variant

From the base model itself, which is priced at ₹17.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the Creta Electric gets feature loaded. This variant of the EV is only available with the smaller 42kWh battery pack. On the outside, it gets quad-beam LED headlights, air flaps, auto folding ORVM, rear wiper with washer and an electric tailgate release. Meanwhile the cabin gets fabric upholstery along with a floating central console. The Creta Electric Executive features dual 10.25 inch screens, one as the touchscreen infotainment system and the other as the digital instrument cluster along with six-speaker audio setup, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, cruise control, push-button start/stop, quad-beam LED headlights, manual seat height adjust and a rear center armrest with cupholders.

In terms of safety, the base variant of the Creta Electric gets hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, six airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Smart variant

The Smart variant of the Creta Electric is pricier by ₹1 lakh when compared to the base variant. At ₹18.99 lakh, the Creta Electric Smart gets rear window sunshade, wireless phone charger, ambient light and six-way power adjustable driver seat in addition to the features available on the Executive variant. Meanwhile, on the outside, the second to base trim level gets LED taillight, roof rails and turn indicators on the ORVM. Just as the base trim level, the Smart variant is also available with only the 42kWh battery pack.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Smart (O) variant

The Creta Electric Smart (O) becomes the base variant for the larger 51.4kWh battery pack. This variant is also offered with the 42kWh battery pack. The Smart (O) with 42kWh battery pack is priced at ₹19.50 lakh, ex-showroom, while the 51.4kWh battery pack is priced at ₹21.50 lakh. In terms of features, the Smart (O) does not add much over the Smart trim level. The Smart (O) gets rear LED reading lights and a panoramic sunroof over the Smart trim level. The larger battery pack option also adds a battery heater.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Premium

The Hyundai Creta Electric Premium is the top of the line variant for the 42kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹20 lakh, ex-showroom. This trim level is not offered with the 51.4kWh battery pack. The Premium variant of the Creta Electric adds on vehicle to load functionality which allows the customers to use the three point power socked underneath the second row to power various appliances including coffee machines and more.

Meanwhile, the variant also gets an eight speaker Bose sound system and level 2 ADAS features which includes Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Collision Warning, Smart Cruise control with stop and go and others.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Excellence

The top of the line Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence is priced at ₹23.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The Creta Electric Excellence is only available with the bigger 51.4kWh battery pack and gets loads of features over the Premium trim level. To begin with the top variant gets leather upholstery along with eight way power adjustable and ventilated front seats and cooled glovebox. Meanwhile, the rear of the cabin gets foldable seatback tables. Additionally, this trim also gets electrochromic IRVM with telematic switches, front parking sensors, digital key, rain sensing wiper and blind spot monitoring.

