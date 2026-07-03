Hyundai Creta Electric gets Battery-as-a-Service option, prices now start at 10.99 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has introduced a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model for the Creta Electric, making its electric SUV more accessible to buyers. With the new ownership option, the Hyundai Creta Electric is now available at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh, while the battery is offered separately through a subscription plan.

Under the new model, customers can finance the battery independently, with Hyundai claiming battery EMI costs start from ₹3.9 per kilometre. The company says the move is aimed at reducing the initial purchase cost of the EV, which remains one of the biggest barriers for prospective electric car buyers.

New convenience features added

Alongside the introduction of the BaaS model, Hyundai has updated the Creta Electric with a few feature additions. The electric SUV will now come with an integrated side foot step across the range, improving ease of ingress and egress while also adding to its SUV appeal.

The company has also updated the Home Charger (HC) variants by offering a 7.4 kW wall box charger as standard, replacing the earlier setup in response to customer feedback.

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Battery, range and performance

The Hyundai Creta Electric continues to be offered with two battery pack options. Buyers can choose between a 42 kWh battery and a larger 51.4 kWh unit. The latter delivers a claimed ARAI-certified driving range of up to 510 km on a single charge.

The SUV supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes under suitable charging conditions. The long-range variant can also accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.9 seconds.

Features

The Creta Electric continues to offer features such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, Single Pedal Drive (i-Pedal), Digital Key support, Active Air Flaps and an eight-year/1.6 lakh km battery warranty.

Hyundai expands EV charging network

Hyundai says it has established EV charging infrastructure across 183 locations with 214 DC chargers and 399 charging points as part of its long-term strategy to expand public charging infrastructure in India. Through the myHyundai app, customers can also access more than 10,000 EV charging points across the country using the integrated EV Charge feature.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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