Hyundai banks on India to achieve its global target of selling 2 million EVs by 2030

For Hyundai , the Indian entity will play a major role in achieving the global target of selling two million electric vehicles by 2030. In a recent town hall meeting at Hyundai Motor India’s headquarters in Gurugram, India, José Muñoz, President & CEO of the Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), stated that with HMC’s target to sell 2 million EVs by 2030 globally, India will play an important role in achieving this milestone.

India is the third largest market for Hyundai globally.

In this regard, the global entity will continue to support Hyundai Motor India to expand its EV offering and invest in the necessary infrastructure to support this shift. Muñoz further expressed that Hyundai Motor India will aim to make EVs more accessible and suited to Indian consumers’ needs, aligning with the country's push for green and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Earlier, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director Unsoo Kim has said that the auto company is looking to diversify its export markets as the OEM continues to face challenges regarding shipments to regions like the Middle East due to the geopolitical issues in the Red Sea and other regions. He explained that the company is being positioned as a production hub for emerging markets. “We are manufacturing and exporting our cost-optimised vehicle to the emerging markets," he added.

Last year, Hyundai Motor Group had announced that Hyundai Motor India plans to launch a total of five EVs by 2030, including the recently launched Hyundai Creta Electric. By around 2030, HMG expects to see a substantial expansion in the EV market. In anticipation of this evolution, Hyundai is focused on developing locally tailored EVs aimed at establishing us as a leading global EV brand, the company had emphasised.

Growing role of India for Hyundai

Since the Korean carmaker entered India in 1996, the Indian entity of the brand has gone on to become the third largest market in Hyundai’s global operations. Furthermore, Muñoz explained that Hyundai Motor India’s IPO has helped HMC to invest and expand in new products and additional production capacity in India.

HMIL has emerged as a world-class automotive manufacturing and regional export hub and is integral to Hyundai’s global vision. To meet the growing demand for vehicles, HMIL’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, will play an important role in improving local manufacturing capabilities.

It will not only help meet the domestic demand but also position HMIL as a global manufacturing hub. “In 2026, HMIL will celebrate 30 successful years, fortifying Hyundai’s brand promise in the country. I am confident that HMIL will continue to set new records and benchmarks," the Hyundai President expressed.

