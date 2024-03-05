Hybrid vehicle leads GreenerCars rankings, EV makes it to bottom. Here’s why

The latest GreenerCars rankings have just been released, revealing an intriguing mix of gas-powered hybrid and electric vehicles leading the pack. Interestingly, four of the top 10 green vehicles are hybrid vehicles. Topping the list is the Toyota Prius Prime SE, a plug-in hybrid vehicle, followed closely by four all-electric vehicles.

All six of the top-scoring 2024 cars are electric, comprising four fully electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models. Leading the pack is the Toyota Prius Prime, followed closely behind by the Lexus RZ 300e, Mini Cooper SE, Nissan Leaf, Toyota bZ4X and Toyota RAV4 Prime.

GreenerCars is a part of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). It evaluates vehicles based on various factors, including their impact on human health from air pollution associated with manufacturing and disposal, fuel or electricity production and distribution, and tailpipe emissions.

The Toyota Prius Prime SE secured the top spot with a score of 71, largely due to its efficient design and low weight. According to Peter Huether, ACEEE's senior research associate for transportation, the Prius's exceptional performance is attributed to its shape, technology, and overall weight.

Electric vehicles also performed well in the rankings, with the Lexus RZ 300e and MINI Cooper SE taking second and third place, respectively. These vehicles, along with the Nissan Leaf and Toyota bZ4X in fourth and fifth place, demonstrate the efficiency and affordability of electric vehicles in today's market.

Huether emphasised the importance of automakers rapidly expanding affordable electric vehicle (EV) options. This would ensure that the benefits of EVs are accessible to drivers across a broader range of incomes as we move away from gasoline-powered cars.

Despite the overall positive performance of electric vehicles, there was one surprising entry in the rankings—the GMC Hummer EV, which made it onto the list of "Meanest Cars." This designation is reserved for the least efficient and least environmentally friendly vehicles, and the Hummer EV's inclusion highlights the importance of considering the environmental impact of electric vehicles beyond just their emissions while driving.

Interestingly, the "Greener Choices List" features a diverse selection of high-scoring conventional vehicles, proving that environmental consciousness is not limited to just a few models. What's more, data shows that the average fuel cost of a vehicle on the "Greenest List" is a mere fifth of that on the "Meanest List."

