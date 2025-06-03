Huawei unveils 1 million yuan Maextro S800 EV, aims to crack luxury car market

After Xiaomi and Sony, now Huawei has grabbed the attention of the automotive world with the launch of the Maextro S800, which is a luxury sedan with a price tag exceeding the one million yuan mark, which translates to a whopping ₹1,19,19,460. With this, Huawei and its auto manufacturer partners are aiming to crack the luxury car market in China.

The Maextro S800 broke cover in Shenzhen last week, and it is designed to go up against ultra-luxury cars from brands such as Mercedes-Benz EQS, Rolls-Royce Spectre and Volkswagen AG’s Bentley. The car can be dubbed as a model offering the look of Rolls-Royce, luxury elements as Mercedes-Maybach and technology of Huawei. Also, it promises a whopping 838 bhp peak power on tap.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Huawei tried its hand in the automotive domain. The technology giant has previously produced Aito branded models with Seres Group. Those vehicles grabbed a lot of eyeballs in the 500,000 yuan and above category in China.

Maextro S800: What it offers

The Maextro S800 comes with a design that gives a Mercedes-Maybach vibe. The front profile has a closed panel with vertically stacked sleek LED headlamps at both ends. Thee is a silver-coloured mesh at the front bumper. Moving to side profile, there are large wheels with multi-spoke design. Other design elements include sleek chrome trims, flush fitting door handles, coupe roofline etc. The lidar panel is visible at the top edge of the windshield.

Inside the cabin, the car gets high-end luxurious theme. It gets a crystal shimmer ceiling, pioneered by Rolls-Royce. This means the cabin's roofline looks like a starry night sky. The car comes with a triple-screen dashboard and more than 32 ADAS sensors including both radar and lidar as well as a suite of camera that help enable Huawei’s advanced driver-assistance technology.

Built on a bespoke, purpose-built platform, the Maextro S800’s EV comes with multiple powertrain options.

