How to protect your EV from catching fire. Key 5 tips to follow

A Bajaj Chetak electric scooter that was parked on the roadside at Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra, erupted in flame. However, nobody was injured in the incident. Following the incident, Bajaj Auto has said that it is probing the reason behind this.

Here are some key tips, following which can prevent your EV from catching fire.

PTI has reported that since the Bajaj Chetak has a metal body, only the wiring and harness were affected by the fire. When the incident took place, a water tanker was immediately dispatched by the local fire department. The report also stated that the affected Bajaj Chetak was a year old and had completed 10,000 km on the odometer. Incidentally, after a similar incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in December last year, Bajaj Auto had announced that there was no fire involving a Chetak electric scooter and the event was merely limited to smoke emissions from a plastic component.

The incident has again fuelled concerns around the safety of electric vehicles. While the fire incidents involving electric vehicles are not very common, when they happen, the intensity of the fire is extremely high.

If you also own an electric vehicle, here are five key tips you must follow to prevent a fire incident.

Avoiding overcharging the battery

Most of the EVs come with a built-in buffer that prevents overcharging the battery pack. However, it is still recommended to avoid charging the battery to 100 per cent regularly. Instead, aim for a charging range between 20 per cent and 80 per cent for optimal battery health and reduced fire risk.

Avoid frequent charging

Keeping the battery pack charged to 100 per cent with frequent charging is tempting, but it impacts the battery health adversely. Frequent charging generates heat, stressing the battery. Try to charge the battery after about 30 minutes of riding or driving the EV.

Avoid fast charging if not necessary

Fast charging is convenient, but frequently using this fries the battery. Hence, avoid fast charging if it is not absolutely necessary. Instead, whenever possible, prioritise slower charging at home to minimise thermal stress and extend the battery's lifespan.

Use genuine charging equipment

Many people tend to buy local chargers for their electric vehicles, keeping the cost in mind. However, the local aftermarket chargers may pose a safety risk for the EV battery. Hence, it is suggested to always use genuine charging equipment for the electric vehicle.

Charge in a shaded place

Charging the EV under direct sunlight could be harmful to the battery. Hence, it is recommended to charge the electric vehicle under a shade, which will help keep the heat slightly down.

