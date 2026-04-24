How is Tesla doing everything right with Model Y L pricing? An analysis

Tesla has expanded its product lineup in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with the introduction of the Tesla Model Y L Premium in India, which comes as a long-wheelbase version of the EV maker's global bestseller. The Tesla Model Y L Premium is a larger, more spacious, six-seater version of the Model Y that sits neatly in the portfolio, between the Standard and Long Range variants. Being priced at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a pretty aggressive price tag for the electric crossover, the Model Y L Premium undercuts expectations in a big way.

Tesla Model Y L Premium comes as a well-calculated and bold product, not a shot in the dark, adopting the strategy of offering more for less.

Tesla has experienced a slow start in India, selling only 342 cars in the last financial year (April 2025 – March 2026), as data released by FADA has revealed. After entering the Indian market officially in July 2025, Tesla witnessed its sales in India heavily impacted by steep competition from well-established players and high import duties. This made India one of Tesla's slowest markets around the world. As it seems, Tesla has taken a different strategy now to start its FY27.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: Aggressive pricing is key

The base variant of Model Y in India is priced at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range variant is priced significantly higher at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). If you look at the entire variant-wise price list of the Model Y in India, the newly launched Model Y L Premium is more inclined to the base version rather than being at the mid-level in the price spectrum of the entire range, commanding a premium of just ₹2.1 lakh compared to the base variant, but offering a significantly high value, in form of more space, more seats, a higher range and better practicality as well.

No wonder the aggressive pricing is the key to making the Model Y L Premium a more appealing product for a larger number of consumers.

Tesla has made it clear that the Model Y L Premium has been developed with a clear intent to get on the right track that leads to success in a market like India. The Indian customers are highly value-conscious, and following that, Tesla has developed the Model Y L Premium as a value-driven offering, a strategy that actually aligns closely with the OEM's broader philosophy of customer first.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: Focuses on value addition despite higher tax impact

The Tesla Model Y L Premium gets captain seats in the second row and two additional seats in the third row - a feature no electric car offers in this price bracket.

Despite the heavy import duties, GST, and additional taxes that typically inflate prices substantially for Tesla cars, including the Model Y L Premium, the automaker has worked towards keeping the pricing aggressive. What's more interesting is the value addition factor. The value this EV offers is visible through the design and positioning of the car.

In this price bracket, where Tesla Model Y L Premium is positioned, there is no six-seater electric car available in India. If someone looking for a similar practicality like the Model Y L Premium, he or she has to shell out more money and consider options like the MG M9, which comes priced at ₹75.90 lakh (ex-showroom), commanding a premium of nearly ₹14 lakh.

The 88 kWh battery pack promising up to 681 km range on a single charge, a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup ensures strong performance that further amplifies its appeal. Speaking of performance, it can sprint 0-100 kmph in less than fivce seconds.

Other value-enhancing factors at play for this car include the SUV stance, strong brand recall, a tech-forward interior, faster charging capability, and a longer driving range, adaptive suspension, 481-litre storage capacity - everything a customer in this bracket would look for.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: Calculated bold product

The Model Y L Premium comes as a well-calculated and bold product from Tesla in the Indian market, not a shot in the dark. The ultimate strategy here is offering more for less price, which could play a crucial role in giving the OEM a stronger footprint in the Indian market by driving volumes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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