Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hop Oxo E Motorcycle, Leo & Lyf E Scooters Get Special Discounts For Monsoon

Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon

Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler maker, Hop Electric Mobility has announced special offers for the monsoon season comprising discounts and benefits across its electric model range. The Hop Leo and Lyf electric scooters get offers up to 4,000, while the Oxo electric motorcycle gets discounts up to 10,000. In addition to the discounts, the company is offering 100 per cent financing on the Oxo in a bid to make the model more accessible.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM
Follow us on:
The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a ₹10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers

The monsoon offers are in addition to the price reduction on the Oxo e-bike, which was announced last month. The Hop Oxo now retails at 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), before the monsoon offers kick-in. Meanwhile, the Hop Leo high-speed and low-speed variants now retail at 97,500 and 84,000 respectively. The Hop Lyf low-speed e-scooter is priced at 67,5000.

The Hop Leo high-speed variant promises a range of 120 km on a single charge

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hop Electric Oxo
₹1.65 - 1.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jawa 42
₹1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr150r
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250
₹1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4
₹1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Speaking about the monsoon offers, Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer - Hop Electric Mobility said, "We aspire to do away with any form of hesitancy towards EV adoption. We don't want to restrain our customers from embracing sustainable mobility options due to financial constraints. Hence, we decided to launch the 100% financing offer on our Oxo e-motorcycle and product discounts on Oxo, Lyf and Leo. With all the exclusive offers on our e2Ws, we aim to promote eco-friendly mobility solutions. We invite all riders to seize this opportunity and experience the thrill of riding our EVs."

The Hop Oxo arrived in the market in November 2022 and competes with the Tork Kratos R, Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr and the like. The electric motorcycle draws power from a 3.75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that develops 8.2 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, promising a range of 150 km on a single charge. The e-bike received its first OTA update in May this year bringing better range and acceleration in Eco mode, more accurate battery range on display and better algorithms based on real-time battery health and usage. The company also introduced the Leo high-speed e-scooter earlier this year.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: HOP Electric Mobility Hop Oxo Hop LEO Hop LYF electric vehicles
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS