Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon

Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler maker, Hop Electric Mobility has announced special offers for the monsoon season comprising discounts and benefits across its electric model range. The Hop Leo and Lyf electric scooters get offers up to ₹4,000, while the Oxo electric motorcycle gets discounts up to ₹10,000. In addition to the discounts, the company is offering 100 per cent financing on the Oxo in a bid to make the model more accessible.

The monsoon offers are in addition to the price reduction on the Oxo e-bike, which was announced last month. The Hop Oxo now retails at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), before the monsoon offers kick-in. Meanwhile, the Hop Leo high-speed and low-speed variants now retail at ₹97,500 and ₹84,000 respectively. The Hop Lyf low-speed e-scooter is priced at ₹67,5000.

The Hop Leo high-speed variant promises a range of 120 km on a single charge

Speaking about the monsoon offers, Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer - Hop Electric Mobility said, "We aspire to do away with any form of hesitancy towards EV adoption. We don't want to restrain our customers from embracing sustainable mobility options due to financial constraints. Hence, we decided to launch the 100% financing offer on our Oxo e-motorcycle and product discounts on Oxo, Lyf and Leo. With all the exclusive offers on our e2Ws, we aim to promote eco-friendly mobility solutions. We invite all riders to seize this opportunity and experience the thrill of riding our EVs."

The Hop Oxo arrived in the market in November 2022 and competes with the Tork Kratos R, Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr and the like. The electric motorcycle draws power from a 3.75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that develops 8.2 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, promising a range of 150 km on a single charge. The e-bike received its first OTA update in May this year bringing better range and acceleration in Eco mode, more accurate battery range on display and better algorithms based on real-time battery health and usage. The company also introduced the Leo high-speed e-scooter earlier this year.

