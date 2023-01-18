Hop Leo electric scooter gets a new high-speed variant, priced at 97,000

Delhi-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Hop Electric has launched the new high-speed variant of the Leo electric scooter. The new Hop Leo is priced at ₹97,000 (ex-showroom) and is now available across the company’s experience centres pan India and online. The high-speed electric scooter promises a range of 120 km, the company claims.

The Hop Leo draws power from a 72-volt architecture with a 2.2 kW (2.9 bhp) BLDC hub electric motor with peak torque output of 90 Nm. The motor uses a Sinusoidal FOC Vector controller that promises easy handling and a smooth ride. The high-speed electric offering uses a 2.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and the company says that the battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 2.5 hours using an 850-watt smart charger.

The Hop Leo gets four riding modes - Eco, Power, Sport and Reverse. It can climb gradients up to 12 degrees with ease. Hardware on the e-scooter include telescopic forks at the front and a a spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. The Leo rides on 90/90/R10 wheels at the front and rear with disc brakes at either end. The model comes with Combi-Braking System and regenerative braking as well.

The Leo high-speed electric scooter gets a ground clearance of 160 mm, which should tackle rough roads with ease while the loading capacity stands at 160 kg. The offering is both IP 67/65 rated, which makes it resistant to water and dust respectively. There’s also an LCD digital console with an optional third-party GPS tracker. The scooter is available in five colour options - Black, White, Grey, Blue, and Red.

