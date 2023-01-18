Hop Leo electric scooter gets a new high-speed variant, priced at 97,000

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Hop Electric has launched the new high-speed variant of the Leo electric scooter. The new Hop Leo is priced at ₹97,000 (ex-showroom) and is now available across the company’s experience centres pan India and online. The high-speed electric scooter promises a range of 120 km, the company claims.
The Hop Leo draws power from a 72-volt architecture with a 2.2 kW (2.9 bhp) BLDC hub electric motor with peak torque output of 90 Nm. The motor uses a Sinusoidal FOC Vector controller that promises easy handling and a smooth ride. The high-speed electric offering uses a 2.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and the company says that the battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 2.5 hours using an 850-watt smart charger.
Also Read : Hop Oxo electric motorcycle deliveries begin, garners over 10,000 bookings
The Hop Leo gets four riding modes - Eco, Power, Sport and Reverse. It can climb gradients up to 12 degrees with ease. Hardware on the e-scooter include telescopic forks at the front and a a spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. The Leo rides on 90/90/R10 wheels at the front and rear with disc brakes at either end. The model comes with Combi-Braking System and regenerative braking as well.
The Leo high-speed electric scooter gets a ground clearance of 160 mm, which should tackle rough roads with ease while the loading capacity stands at 160 kg. The offering is both IP 67/65 rated, which makes it resistant to water and dust respectively. There’s also an LCD digital console with an optional third-party GPS tracker. The scooter is available in five colour options - Black, White, Grey, Blue, and Red.