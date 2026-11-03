Honda's electric SUV christened Alpha; Will debut in December bearing brand's new logo

Honda Cars India has confirmed Alpha as the name of its upcoming electric SUV, which will be the carmaker’s first electric vehicle developed for global markets and manufactured in India. The model will make its global debut on December 2, 2026, with India becoming the first market to introduce it.

The name draws from the first letter of the Greek alphabet. Honda says it represents a fresh start for customers as the company prepares to expand its electric vehicle portfolio in India. The new Honda Alpha will also bring Honda’s redesigned H logo to the Indian market for the first time. Additional details about the Honda Alpha are expected to emerge at its global unveiling in December.

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India to be the global production base

The Honda Alpha was first presented in prototype form at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025. The production SUV is expected to reflect the company’s approach to electric mobility through technology, design and driving experience. Honda has described it as a vehicle intended to suit both city environments and natural surroundings.

India will be the first country to introduce the SUV, while also serving as its global manufacturing base in the future. The decision to hold the world premiere in India marks an important step in Honda’s plans for the market, although the company has not yet shared details about the vehicle’s powertrain, battery capacity, driving range or pricing.

Redesigned Honda logo

The revised emblem has been adopted globally for the company’s automobile business and will be used on the upcoming SUV. Honda first introduced the H mark in 1963 to identify its cars and automotive operations. Since then, it has undergone several design changes. The latest update aims to reflect the company’s ongoing transformation and its focus on pursuing new challenges and technological progress.

The newly redesigned Honda logo.

Toshiyuki Yanagisawa, President and CEO at Honda Cars India, said, “We are delighted to announce Honda Alpha as the official name of our upcoming electric SUV."

“With India serving as the global production base for this model in future, it is an important step in Honda’s electrification journey and reflects our strong commitment to the Indian market. We look forward to ushering in a new chapter for Honda in India with this exciting new offering," he added.

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