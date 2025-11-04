Honda WN7 globally debuted with futuristic design and 140 km range at EICMA 2025

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has taken the wraps off its first-ever electric motorcycle, and it is slated to launch in the global markets under a phased rollout. The Honda WN7 has been globally unveiled at the EICMA 2025 trade show in Milan with a futuristic, frameless design, headlining the Japanese company’s electrification strategy.

WN7 stands for Wind Naked 7, with ‘Wind’ reflecting the bike’s design philosophy, ‘Naked’ standing for its streetfighter format, and ‘7’ indicating its performance class. Based on the EV Fun Concept from the previous edition of EICMA, the WN7 is the first model in Honda’s ‘Fun’ category, aimed at bringing the unique experience of quietly gliding through the air.

Honda WN7: At a glance

Category Details Motor Type Water-cooled electric motor with integrated inverter Maximum Power 50 kW (~67 bhp) Maximum Torque 100 Nm Transmission Belt drive Battery 9.3 kWh, fixed lithium-ion Fast Charging 20–80% in 30 minutes Range (Claimed) Up to 140 km (single charge) Frame Design Frameless structure with battery as central unit Braking System Disc brakes with regenerative braking Tyres/Wheels Alloy wheels, road-biased setup Display 5-inch TFT dash with smartphone connectivity (RoadSync) Key Features Regenerative braking selector, Walking Speed Mode, LED light bar Expected Global Launch Phased rollout from 2026

Honda WN7: Battery, range, and performance

Honda claims the WN7 can match 600 cc ICE-powered motorcycles with its newly-developed water-cooled motor and an integrated inverter unit. With this, the bike is said to deliver a maximum power output of 50 kW (~67 bhp) and 100 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a belt-drive system, allowing for smooth and quiet operation.

The motor is powered by a new 9.3 kWh fixed lithium-ion battery pack that can be fast charged from 20-80 per cent in just 30 minutes. Said to be compatible with most standard household outlets, the WN7 can deliver up to 140 km of cruising range on a single charge.

Honda WN7: Frameless chassis

The Honda WN7 is built around a frameless structure that uses the centrally positioned battery case as part of the main frame

While conventional motorcycles are underpinned by a frame that connects both ends, the Honda WN7 throws convention out of the window with its unique frameless structure in favour of a lightweight package. Here, the aluminium battery case is centrally positioned as part of the main frame, with the head pipe and rear pivot bracket both connected to the power unit. Fitting the battery in this format allows better mass centralisation, contributing to agile riding dynamics.

Honda WN7: Futuristic design and tech suite

The WN7 is equipped with a 5-inch TFT console that supports RoadSync compatibility for smartphone connectivity with navigation, call/SMS, and media controls

The bike features an unmistakable silhouette defined by smooth surfaces and a black-coloured with gold components for contrast. The front end features a horizontal LED light bar, which is said to serve as the signature design element in future Honda electric bikes.

On the tech front, the Honda WN7 is equipped with a 5-inch TFT dash enabling smartphone connectivity through the RoadSync app for call/SMS notifications, media controls, and navigation. Like most electric two-wheelers, this bike comes with regenerative braking, and riders can optimise the deceleration using a selector on the left-hand switchgear. The WN7 further features a Walking Speed Mode, which allows the rider to move the bike forwards and backwards at crawling speeds for ease of manoeuvrability.

Honda WN7: What it means for the future

The WN7 is just the first step in Honda’s roadmap for its future lineup; the company is aiming to carbon-neutralise all motorcycles by the 2040s, with the larger goal of reaching full carbon neutrality in the subsequent decade. With increasingly stringent emissions regulations, it is no surprise to see the fast-tracking of EV adoption across different OEMs. As such, the WN7 will be the first of many electric two-wheelers to be launched by Honda across several formats, ranging from commuters to sports bikes.

