Honda updates iconic H mark ahead of next-generation electric cars

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced a refreshed version of its well-known H mark, which will now serve as the new symbol for Honda’s automobile business. The updated logo reflects the company’s focus on its next phase of growth, led by electric and hybrid vehicles.

Why did Honda change the H mark now?

Honda first introduced the H mark in 1963 as a badge for its cars. Since then, the logo has gone through several design updates, while continuing to represent Honda’s automobile products and business activities worldwide.

The latest redesign has been developed alongside Honda’s next-generation electric vehicles, including the upcoming Honda 0 Series. These new models are being created under Honda’s approach of starting from scratch and rethinking what future mobility should be. According to the company, the refreshed H mark represents this shift and its intention to transform how it designs and builds vehicles.

The new logo has a flatter and more open design. Honda says the shape is meant to resemble two outstretched hands, symbolising the brand’s commitment to expanding the possibilities of mobility and responding more closely to customer needs.

Also Read : First-gen Honda NSX returns as all-carbon restomod named Tensei

When will you start seeing it?

Honda plans to introduce the new H mark on its next-generation electric vehicles and hybrid-electric models starting from 2027. Over time, the updated logo will also be used more widely across the automobile business. This includes applications at dealerships, customer communication platforms and automobile motorsports activities.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: