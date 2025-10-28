Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda reveals plans for new 0 Series EV launch in India ahead of global debut

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Oct 2025, 18:21 pm
  • The third prototype model from the Honda 0 Series EV range will be globally debuted at the Japan Mobility show 2025 and is expected to be brought over to our shores as a full import.

Honda has unveiled the 0 Series SUV and Saloon prototypes earlier this year at CES 2025, with a third model to join the lineup at the Japan Mobility Show 2025
Honda has revealed plans to launch a new 0 series EV in India ahead of its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. This will be the second SUV from the premium Honda 0 Series range of electric vehicles, and it is expected to be brought over to our shores as a full import. The first 0 Series SUV and Saloon EV prototypes were debuted globally at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 earlier this year and are expected to enter production alongside the new SUV model later this year.

The Honda 0 Series models will be underpinned by a new, dedicated EV platform and are part of the company’s lineup of 30 new electric cars slated for global launch by 2030. While only two concepts have been showcased so far, the third model will be unveiled alongside a new compact EV prototype.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2025, 18:21 pm IST
