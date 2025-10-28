Honda reveals plans for new 0 Series EV launch in India ahead of global debut

Honda has revealed plans to launch a new 0 series EV in India ahead of its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. This will be the second SUV from the premium Honda 0 Series range of electric vehicles, and it is expected to be brought over to our shores as a full import. The first 0 Series SUV and Saloon EV prototypes were debuted globally at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 earlier this year and are expected to enter production alongside the new SUV model later this year.