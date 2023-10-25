Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda debuts two-seater electric microcar CI-MEV with level-4 ADAS

Honda Cars has unveiled the world's first two-seater electric vehicle with level 4 ADAS technology at the Japan Auto Show. Codenamed CI-MEV, the electric vehicle is a microcar which can run on three wheels too. This is one of the most-anticipated models from the Japanese auto giant at this year's event in Tokyo. Earlier, Honda had revealed a flying car, Prelude electric SUV among other models at the event.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 14:08 PM
Honda Cars has unveiled this two-seater electric car codenamed CI-MEV at the Tokyo Auto Show on October 25.

The boxy-looking microcar may remind one of the Comet EV from MG Motor which was launched in India earlier this year. However, one big difference is in the size of the CI-MEV micro electric car which houses only two seats instead of four like in MG Comet EV. The carmaker is offering a total of six wide-angle cameras, one on the inside of the left and right A-pillars, one at the bottom of the left and right door mirrors, and one at the rear of the left and right sides of the body. The camera offers 360 degree view of the surrounding area, as well as two on the front and rear. By equipping with a camera and the ability to quickly detect vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians among others. Honda says the CI-MEV micro electric car will offer Level 4 ADAS technology.

The CI-MEV electric vehicle concept is more compact than a car, has a small turning radius and is an easy way to get around. Using Honda's Cooperative Intelligence (CI) and autonomous driving technology, it is currently being developed as a demonstration vehicle for four-wheel electric mobility, and the intended usage is to call the vehicle to your current location, get into the self-driving CI-MEV that has arrived at the location, and tell the destination by voice.

The concept electric car from the Japanes carmaker is equipped with four removable batteries called Honda Mobile Power Pack at the bottom of the trunk, and by using batteries charged with green electricity that does not rely on petroleum.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2023, 14:08 PM IST
TAGS: MG Honda Honda Cars Japan Auto Show Electric vehicle Electric car EV
