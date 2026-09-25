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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Honda Qc3 Vs Bajaj Chetak Vs Vida Vx2: Monthly Emi Comparison

Honda QC3 vs Bajaj Chetak vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 25 Sept 2026, 06:52 am
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Honda QC3 is the latest entrant in the Indian electric scooter market, where it will compete with rivals such as Vida VX2, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iQube, among others.

Honda QC3 is the latest entrant in the Indian electric scooter market, where it will compete with rivals such as Vida VX2, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iQube, among others.
Honda QC3
EMI starting at just
₹1,900/ month
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Honda has launched the QC3, which is the latest electric scooter from the brand after the Activa E and QC1. The Honda QC3 comes as a practical, regular commuting electric scooter, which is priced at 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 3.0 kWh fixed battery pack, the Honda QC3 is capable of running up to 145 km on a single charge, as the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has claimed.

Honda might be a late entrant in the rapidly growing Indian electric two-wheeler market, where brands like Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, etc., have already established a strong footprint, but the company is leaving no stone unturned in attempting to grab a sizeable chunk. The electric scooters from the brand comes testifying that.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda QC3, and also considering the Vida VX2 and Bajaj Chetak, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI these models command.

Honda QC3 vs Bajaj Chetak vs Vida VX2: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the base variants of the Honda QC3, Bajaj Chetak and Vida VX2. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of all three of these electric scooters, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 24 months, respectively.

Honda QC3 vs Bajaj Chetak vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Honda QC3 Standard 135,0009.5%24 months 6,198
Bajaj Chetak C2501 104,802 4,812
Vida VX2 Go 2.2 79,999 3,673

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Honda QC3
₹1.35 Lakhs
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According to the calculation, the Honda QC3 commands a monthly EMI of 6,198, while the Bajaj Chetak C501 commands a monthly EMI of 4,812. The Vida VX2 Go 2.2, which is the base variant of the Vida VX2, commands a monthly EMI of 3,673.

However, the buyers must remember one key point: the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 Sept 2026, 06:52 am IST
TAGS: Honda QC3 Bajaj Chetak Vida VX2
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