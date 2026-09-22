Honda QC3 electric scooter launched at 1.35 lakh with 145 km range

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new QC3 electric scooter in India at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Positioned as a smart family EV, the QC3 is being introduced initially in Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam through select authorised Honda RedWing dealerships.

The Honda QC3 comes with a 3.0 kWh battery and offers a certified IDC range of 145 km on a single charge. Honda has focused on practicality and connected technology with the new electric scooter, making it suitable for everyday urban commuting and family use.

Honda QC3 bookings open at ₹ 5,000

Bookings for the Honda QC3 are now open for an amount of ₹5,000. Customers can book the electric scooter through the HMSI website or by visiting the authorised Honda RedWing dealerships in the five cities where it is currently available.

Honda is offering the QC3 in four colour options: Matt Photon Gray Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue and Pearl Siren Blue.

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Honda QC3 range and charging time

The QC3 is powered by a 3.0 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed IDC range of 145 km. Honda says the battery can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in around 2 hours and 40 minutes, while a full charge takes approximately four hours.

The charging setup is aimed at making the scooter convenient for regular city use, particularly for customers using it as their primary urban commuter.

Honda QC3 gets connected features

The new Honda electric scooter features a 5-inch TFT display equipped with Honda RoadSync. The system supports connected functionality along with turn-by-turn navigation, allowing riders to access navigation information directly on the scooter's display.

The QC3 also gets a Smart Key, adding convenience to everyday usage.

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Honda QC3 offers 32-litre storage capacity

Practicality is one of the key highlights of the Honda QC3. The electric scooter comes with 32 litres of storage space, providing room for everyday essentials and making it more suitable for family-oriented use.

Honda QC3 price and availability

The Honda QC3 is priced at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It will initially be sold in Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam through select authorised Honda RedWing dealerships.

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