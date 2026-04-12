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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Honda Begins Super One Ev Pre Orders In Japan, Will It Come To India?

Honda begins Super One EV pre-orders in Japan, will it come to India?

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 12 Apr 2026, 14:23 pm
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Honda’s Super One EV launches in Japan this May, featuring a lightweight design, 274 km range, and Boost mode. This agile A-segment electric vehicle includes exclusive styling and premium Bose audio.

Honda begins Super One EV pre-orders in Japan, will it come to India?
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Japanese automaker Honda has announced that it will open its pre-orders for the Super One EV on April 16, ahead of its market launch in late May in its home country. The Super One EV was one of its major displays at the Tokyo Auto Show, which happened late last year. The Super One EV is the company’s first A-segment electric vehicle, which boasts a weight of 1,090 kg and a range of 274 km, making it one of the lightest electric vehicles in the Japanese market.

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Honda Super One EV: Specs

As per the company, the Honda Super One EV is built on Honda’s N-series platform. The platform has been modified slightly, boasting a wider tread and a thin battery mounted under the floor to lower the centre of gravity. In addition to that, the Honda Super One EV has a dedicated ‘Boost’ mode button, which increases its power output from 63 bhp to 93 bhp for a short period of time. Not only that, but the electric motor is synchronised with a simulated seven-speed transmission and an Active Sound Control system to replicate gearshift feel and engine sound from conventional vehicles.

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Honda Super One EV: Exterior

The exterior of the Honda Super One EV boasts wide tyres and flared fenders, creating an appearance that highlights the vehicle's agility. The EV model also integrates specialised aerodynamic elements, such as front and rear air ducts, blending high-performance utility with a sophisticated aesthetic.

Moreover, owners can choose from five different colour options, most notably the exclusive Boost Violet Pearl, which was developed for the Super One EV by Honda. In addition to that, the colour was inspired by blue jets, upper-atmospheric lightning that shoots upward toward outer space.

Honda Super One EV: Interior

The sports seats are designed exclusively for this model and hold the driver firmly in place to secure a stable driving position, while the asymmetric layout of blue surface material adds to the interior colour coordination. In addition, the horizontal orientation of the instrument panel allows the driver to have a clear field of vision. Furthermore, the EV is fitted with an eight-speaker Bose Premium Sound System as standard, making the Super One the first Honda compact model in Japan to feature Bose audio.

Also Read: Delhi draft EV policy: up to 1 lakh incentive, zero road tax for EVs till 2030

Honda Super One EV: Will it come to India?

The Honda Super One EV was spotted testing in Malaysia. While the size of the EV hatchback makes it extremely practical for the Indian market, Honda has not confirmed its plans to launch the Super One EV in India. It remains to be seen what Honda plans to do after its launch in Japan later next month.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2026, 14:23 pm IST
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