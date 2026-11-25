Honda Cars India has released the first design sketches of the Alpha , its upcoming electric SUV, ahead of the model’s global premiere in India on December 2, 2026. The images offer an initial look at the vehicle’s exterior and cabin, but do not reveal its technical specifications. The Alpha has been designed at the Honda Design Centre in Japan and will be the company’s first electric SUV to be made in India.

Honda has not yet announced the battery capacity, electric motor output, driving range or charging capabilities of the upcoming Alpha. It has also withheld details such as the SUV’s dimensions, equipment list and pricing. These will be important in understanding where the Alpha will sit in India’s electric SUV market. Complete details will be revealed at the premiere.

Exterior design

The exterior sketch shows an SUV profile with a flowing roofline and a relatively upright stance. Honda says the design is intended to combine sleek proportions with the stronger visual presence associated with an SUV. The sketch offers a broad view of the silhouette, while details of the lighting, wheels and other exterior elements remain undisclosed.

Cabin preview

The interior sketch points to a spacious cabin with a clean layout. Honda says the focus is on comfort, smart technology and everyday convenience. The company has not provided details of the dashboard hardware, screens, seating arrangement or connected features, so the sketch remains the only indication of how the cabin will be configured.

Honda Alpha's interior design sketch previews a spacious cabin with a clean layout focused on comfort, technology and everyday convenience.

Honda has positioned the Alpha as a milestone in its electrification plans for India. Its local manufacturing focus distinguishes it as the brand’s first Made-in-India electric SUV, while the global premiere taking place in India puts the market at the centre of the model’s introduction. More information about the vehicle is expected at the December 2 event. Until then, the sketches provide the first view of Honda’s upcoming entry into the electric SUV segment.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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