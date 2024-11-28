Honda Activa e vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Which family scooter should you go for

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has unveiled its first electric two wheeler in the Indian market in the form of Activa e . The Honda Activa e is a family electric scooter and will go on sale by Spring of 2025. When launched, the Activa e will go up against the likes of the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak .

The Honda Activa e features a basic underbone frame with a telescopic fork and monoshock suspension setup. It comes in two variants—Standard, weighing 118 kg, and Honda RoadSync Duo, weighing 119 kg. With a ground clearance of 171 mm, it is designed to handle typical Indian road conditions. Braking is managed by a 160 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, while both ends are equipped with 12-inch wheels.

The Activa e uses a proprietary permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing a peak output of 8 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 7.3 seconds and has a maximum speed of 80 kmph. The scooter includes three riding modes—Econ, Standard, and Sport—that adjust performance to suit different riding conditions.

The Activa e: is equipped with two swappable batteries, each having a 1.5 kWh capacity, offering a combined range of 102 km on a full charge. Honda is also introducing its battery-swapping service, e:Swap, which is currently available in Bengaluru and Delhi, with plans to expand to Mumbai. Here’s how the Honda Activa e compares with its rivals.

Honda Activa e vs TVS iQube

The portfolio of TVSiQube was recently expanded with three new variants. There is a new 2.2 kWh battery pack option priced at ₹94,999 ex-showroom. Then there is the iQube ST that is being offered with two battery pack options - a 3.4 kWh unit and a 5.1 kWh unit.

The 3.4 kWh variant of the TVS iQube ST offers a real-world range of 100 km, with a charging time of 0-80 per cent in two hours and 50 minutes. On the other hand, the 5.1 kWh variant claims to have the largest battery pack in its segment, enabling a range of 150 km on a single charge. Charging the 5.1 kWh battery from 0-80 per cent takes four hours and 18 minutes.

While the TVS iQube ST with 5.1 kWh offers a range of 150 km on a single charge, the 3.4 kWh variant, which is comparable to the Honda Activa e, comes with a claimed range of 100 km which is 2 km less than what the Honda offers.

Honda Activa e vs Bajaj Chetak 3202

The Chetak 3202 is powered by a 4.2 kW PMS motor which produces a power output of 5.36 bhp and 16 Nm of torque. The battery pack is a 3.2 kWh lithium-ion which allows it to run up to a claimed 137 km in Eco mode. The top speed of the scooter for the standard variant is 63 kmph whereas the TecPac gets a top speed of 73 km/h. The battery charges up from 0-80 per cent in 3 hours and 35 minutes.

The Chetak gets a bigger battery than the Honda Activa e. This translates to longer riding range for the Chetak. However, the Activa e produces 8 bhp whereas the Chetak makes do with 5.6 bhp.

