Honda Activa e vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Which family scooter should you go for
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has unveiled its first electric two wheeler in the Indian market in the form of Activa e. The Honda Activa e is a family electric scooter and will go on sale by Spring of 2025. When launched, the Activa e will go up against the likes of the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.
The Honda Activa e features a basic underbone frame with a telescopic fork and monoshock suspension setup. It comes in two variants—Standard, weighing 118 kg, and Honda RoadSync Duo, weighing 119 kg. With a ground clearance of 171 mm, it is designed to handle typical Indian road conditions. Braking is managed by a 160 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, while both ends are equipped with 12-inch wheels.
The Activa e uses a proprietary permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing a peak output of 8 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 7.3 seconds and has a maximum speed of 80 kmph. The scooter includes three riding modes—Econ, Standard, and Sport—that adjust performance to suit different riding conditions.
The Activa e: is equipped with two swappable batteries, each having a 1.5 kWh capacity, offering a combined range of 102 km on a full charge. Honda is also introducing its battery-swapping service, e:Swap, which is currently available in Bengaluru and Delhi, with plans to expand to Mumbai. Here’s how the Honda Activa e compares with its rivals.
Honda Activa e vs TVS iQube
The portfolio of TVSiQube was recently expanded with three new variants. There is a new 2.2 kWh battery pack option priced at ₹94,999 ex-showroom. Then there is the iQube ST that is being offered with two battery pack options - a 3.4 kWh unit and a 5.1 kWh unit.
The 3.4 kWh variant of the TVS iQube ST offers a real-world range of 100 km, with a charging time of 0-80 per cent in two hours and 50 minutes. On the other hand, the 5.1 kWh variant claims to have the largest battery pack in its segment, enabling a range of 150 km on a single charge. Charging the 5.1 kWh battery from 0-80 per cent takes four hours and 18 minutes.
While the TVS iQube ST with 5.1 kWh offers a range of 150 km on a single charge, the 3.4 kWh variant, which is comparable to the Honda Activa e, comes with a claimed range of 100 km which is 2 km less than what the Honda offers.
Honda Activa e vs Bajaj Chetak 3202
The Chetak 3202 is powered by a 4.2 kW PMS motor which produces a power output of 5.36 bhp and 16 Nm of torque. The battery pack is a 3.2 kWh lithium-ion which allows it to run up to a claimed 137 km in Eco mode. The top speed of the scooter for the standard variant is 63 kmph whereas the TecPac gets a top speed of 73 km/h. The battery charges up from 0-80 per cent in 3 hours and 35 minutes.
The Chetak gets a bigger battery than the Honda Activa e. This translates to longer riding range for the Chetak. However, the Activa e produces 8 bhp whereas the Chetak makes do with 5.6 bhp.
