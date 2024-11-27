Honda Activa e, QC 1 revealed. Check range, booking, price details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has finally forayed into the electric two-wheeler segment as it takes the wraps off two new electric scooters - Activa E and the QC 1. While the Honda QC 1electric scooter has been specifically developed for India, the Activa E has been developed for India as well as other emerging markets.

Both the electric vehicles are all set to go on by Spring of 2025 in a phased manner, while the bookings for these vehicles will begin from January 1, 2025. The prices for both the products will be revealed in January 2025.

The Honda e-scooters are the Japanese brand's first electric offering for the Indian market. The company is making these new electric scooter at its facility in Karnataka, near Bengaluru. The plant will cater to domestic and export demand. While Honda retails the CUV: e in Europe that was showcased at EICMA 2024, the new electric scooters for India is very different.

The Honda Activa E comes with two swappable batteries bringing an extra degree of charging convenience. Honda will have its charging stations across markets to facilitate easy swaps.

In terms of design, both the models get a very similar styling, however with subtle differences. While the Honda Activa E gets LED combination lights and indicators for the front and the rear, the QC 1 misses out on the high mounted LED DRL, wraparound taillight and some of the chrome elements of the Activa E. Additionally, while th Activa E gets disc brakes at front, the QC 1 makes do with drum brakes.

Honda Activa E & QC 1: Features and range

Moreover, the Honda Activa Electric comes with a TFT digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The model also packs music controls as well as call and SMS alerts, along with navigation. The QC 1 on the other hand gets a simpler LCD unit to keep costs in check. Other features include three riding modes - Standard, Sport and ECON- with the latter intended to maximise range while the Sport is aimed at more spirited performance.

Power on the new Honda electric scooter comes from a wheel-side motor tuned for a maximum output of 8 bhp in the Activa E and 2.4 bhp in the QC 1. The Honda Activa E gets a claimed range of 102 km on a single charge, while the QC 1 gets a claimed range of 80 km.

Honda Activa E & QC 1: Rivals

The Honda electric scooter arrives in a thriving segment with options like the TVS iQube, Visa V1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, Ampere Nexus and more. The electric scooter will be available through Honda dealerships pan India with sales set to begin in 2025.

