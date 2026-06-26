Honda 0 Alpha interior spied, new dashboard design on the cards?

Japanese automaker Honda was recently spotted testing its 0 Alpha electric SUV, offering a sneak peek at its interior. The production model is expected to be renamed before its debut in the Indian market. The latest spy shots reveal a completely new interior, hinting towards a change in the Japanese automaker’s interior design philosophy.

Honda 0 Alpha: New Interior Design

The cabin of the Honda 0 Alpha gets a clean layout, moving away from the more conventional designs seen in Honda's current portfolio. The dashboard of the Honda 0 Alpha is dominated by what looks to be a 14-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. The display appears to run an all-new software interface, which is similar to Android in both its layout and graphics, suggesting a slightly more intuitive and connected user experience.

Unlike several modern EVs that integrate all major vehicle controls into the touchscreen, Honda has retained a row of physical buttons and toggle switches positioned beneath the display. These controls are expected to manage climate functions, with air flow control, temperature control and fan control switches to be provided. Additionally, the Honda 0 Alpha gets a display for the air conditioning unit, which shows the temperature and fan speed along with the direction of air flow.

Honda 0 Alpha: Infotainment System

The view of the driver when sitting in a Honda car will be completely different from the Honda 0 Alpha, with the electric SUV opting for a vertically-oriented digital display integrated into the dashboard, instead of a conventional instrument cluster, which is horizontally placed. The screen is expected to include the speedometer, tachometer, odometer and other important information, contributing to Honda’s usual minimalist take on the interiors.

The steering wheel has also been redesigned, while retaining the three-spoke design. The multifunction steering wheel boasts control buttons on both sides, but the shape of the steering wheel has now shifted to a flat-bottom one with a square-shaped horn pad.

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Honda 0 Alpha: Exterior

The Honda 0 Alpha test mule continued to be under heavy camouflage in Honda's signature blue and purple testing wrap; however, its overall proportions were better visible. The SUV features a balanced profile with clean body lines and a conventional stance at the front and sides.

The rear design, however, appears considerably more distinctive. Spy images reveal a broad, nearly flat rear windscreen, a squared-off tailgate and a chunky rear bumper.

Honda 0 Alpha: Launch Timeline

Honda will manufacture the new electric SUV in India for both domestic sales and export markets. The model is expected to be launched in FY27, marking the beginning of Honda's next-generation electric vehicle offensive in the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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