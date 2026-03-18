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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Honda 0 Alpha Electric Suv Spotted Testing In Gurugram

Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV spotted testing in Gurugram

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 18 Mar 2026, 13:40 pm
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  • Honda's new 0 Alpha SUV closely resembles its concept from the Japan Mobility Show 2025, featuring a design philosophy of 'Thin, Light, and Wise.' Its expected range is 450-500 km, with production starting at the Tapukara plant for India by FY2026–27.

The design of the Honda 0 Alpha is very different when compared to other electric vehicles. (Instagram / ravi.poonia9)
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Honda Cars India has officially started testing their first electric vehicle for the Indian market. The 0 Alpha, as it is called currently, has been spotted in Gurugram while it was on test. The electric SUV was officially flagged off the pan-India road testing program a few days ago. As we can see from the spy shots, the electric SUV was fully covered with camouflage.

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Honda will produce the 0 Alpha at the Tapukara plant and will be launched in the Indian market by FY2026–27. The company will be investing 1,200 crore for the production of the new EV, which involves retooling the Tapukara plant to serve as a hub for both domestic sales and global exports.

The 0 Alpha is slated for a commercial launch in the FY 2026–27 period.

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The camouflaged test mule reveals that the production design of the SUV will stay quite close to the concept version that was showcased to us at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Honda is following the "Thin, Light, and Wise" design philosophy for the new 0 Alpha SUV.

As of now, we do not know the specifications of the new electric SUV but we can expect it to have an estimated driving range of between 450 and 500 km. So, the battery pack's size should be between 50 kWh and 75 kWh. As expected, the 0 Alpha will have to sit above the Elevate in Honda's lineup. This means the rivals of the Honda's electric car will be Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and Tata Harrier EV.

Honda has recently adjusted its global electric vehicle roadmap due to changing market conditions. The company pointed to slower than expected EV adoption in North America, along with evolving regulatory policies as key reasons behind the decision. As a result, Honda has cancelled several larger models that were planned under the 0 Series for the U.S. market, including a flagship sedan and an SUV.

However, these global revisions do not affect Honda’s plans for India. The 0 Alpha continues to play a central role in the company’s strategy for the country. Honda views India as a strong growth market for electric mobility and has confirmed that its EV programme here will move forward as planned.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2026, 13:40 pm IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Cars India EV electric vehicles electric cars 0 Alpha
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