Hispano Suiza’s 1,115 hp electric hypercar hides its technology on purpose

Hispano Suiza has revealed new technical details of the Carmen Sagrera, its 1,115 hp electric hypercar, with the company placing an emphasis on making its electronic systems less noticeable to the driver.

Rather than highlighting large digital interfaces or heavily automated driving features, the Spanish manufacturer says the Carmen Sagrera has been developed so that its software and control systems operate in the background while preserving a direct connection between the driver and the car.

The Carmen Sagrera is the third model in the Carmen range. It is powered by a fully electric drivetrain producing 1,115 hp and 1,160 Nm of torque, and the company claims a 0-100 km/h time of 2.6 seconds.

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Proprietary control system

A key part of the car’s development is a proprietary electronic platform called Hispano Suiza Driver Dynamics (HSDD). The system is responsible for managing stability, traction, torque delivery, power distribution and the different driving modes.

According to the company, HSDD combines several electronic control functions, including traction control, active yaw modulation, braking management and active safety systems. It is designed to process vehicle data in real time and adjust the car’s behaviour based on driving conditions.

One of the features integrated into the system is the Electronic Torque Stabiliser, which manages regenerative braking and can apply negative torque independently to the rear wheels to improve stability. The system also contributes to energy recovery and range optimisation.

More than 100 sensors

Hispano Suiza says the Carmen Sagrera collects data from more than 100 sensors located throughout the vehicle. These sensors monitor parameters such as wheel speed, brake pressure, steering inputs, chassis movement, battery status, acceleration, temperature and altitude.

The company claims the software can process more than 200 million instructions per second, allowing it to continuously adjust traction, stability, power delivery and regenerative braking.

The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera’s interior combines a driver-focused cockpit with integrated digital controls and a minimalist cabin layout.

Focus on calibration

The electronic systems were calibrated through simulation work and testing on both race circuits and public roads. Former Formula 1 driver Luis Pérez-Sala led the testing programme, with the stated objective of maintaining a progressive and predictable driving response.

Hispano Suiza says the systems are intended to support the driver without making electronic intervention obvious during normal driving.

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“At Hispano Suiza, we understand technology as a tool to intensify driving pleasure, not to replace it. The Hispano Suiza Driver Dynamics system coordinates every intervention so that it acts only when necessary, in a precise, natural way that is entirely consistent with the character of the vehicle," says Juan Fernández, Chief Technical Officer at Hispano Suiza.

The company refers to this approach as “Invisible Technology", describing it as a strategy in which electronic systems remain largely unnoticed while managing the hypercar’s performance, stability and energy systems in the background.

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