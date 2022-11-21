Hindigo to Shani Black: Pravaig Defy electric SUV to be offered in 11 colours

Pravaig Dynamics, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, is all set to take the covers off its first electric SUV Defy later this month. The premium electric SUV, with a promise of over 500-km range, will come in 11 different exterior colour options. In its latest teaser, Pravaig revealed all the colours that the Defy EV will wear when it debuts on November 25. Pravaig has already revealed key performance statistics of the Defy electric SUV, which it calls the ‘flagship killer’, ahead of the much-anticipated launch. The bookings for the EV will start from November 25.

The 11 colours in which Pravaig will offer the Defy EV includes the likes of Bordeaux, Lithium, Emperor Purple, Siachen Blue, Hindigo, Moon Gray, Haldi Yellow, 5.56 Green, Shani Black, Kaziranga Green and Vermillion Red. Pravaig also gave a glimpse of the SUV in all the colours to give an idea how they will appear in individual colours. The electric SUV is likely to be offered in dual-tone exterior theme with the roof blacked out on all variants.

Pravaig has revealed that the Defy electric SUV will offer 504 kms of range on a single charge. This potentially puts it among EVs in India with the longest range. The battery would be able to charge up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. This means that the electric SUV does come with DC fast charging. However, Pravaig has not revealed about the size of the battery, which is expected to be larger than 100 kWh pack.

The EV startup also claims the Defy will offer 402 hp of power and 620 Nm of peak torque. The power output is almost similar to that of Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and even the Audi e-tron electric SUV. The manufacturer says that the electric SUV would be able to hit a top speed of 210 kmph and would be able to sprint from zero 100 kmph in just under five seconds.

Pravaig says the Defy will come with an on-board wifi, a 15-inch desk for laptops, a limousine partition, 220V sockets for charging devices, an air quality index with PM 2.5 air filter, vanity mirrors, a premium sound system, USB socket and wireless charging. The screens would support MirrorLink. However, it is important to note that the features that make their way to the production-spec electric SUV will be revealed once the vehicle is unveiled.

First Published Date: