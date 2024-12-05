Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights

Hero MotoCorp has recently launched its VIDA V2 electric scooter range. The scooter promises a blend of innovation, performance and eco-friendly mobility. It is offered in three variants including V2 Lite, V2 Plus and V2 Pro starting at ₹96,000 and going up to ₹1.35 lakh (both ex-showroom). Here are the top five highlights that make the VIDA V2 a standout choice for modern riders:

1 Design The Hero VIDA V2 does not get big changes in terms of design over the VIDA V1 e-scooter. It features a two-tone contrasting paint scheme with smooth lines and a headlamp which has been placed at the lower side of the front fascia. There is a split seat on offer with the pillion's seat being shorter. The VIDA V2's design still looks contemporary and is now offered in new Matte Nexus Blue-Grey and Glossy Sports Red colours.

2 Specifications The VIDA V2 is built for an exciting riding experience with modern tech underneath. It features removable IP67-rated battery packs. These packs can be availed in three different capacities including 2.2 kWh, 3.44 kWh and 3.94 kWh, according to the needs of the user. The electric scooter features an IDC-approved range of up to 165 km on a full charge. The EV is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM). This motor on the VIDA V2 delivers a peak power of 6 kW and up to 25 Nm of torque. The claimed acceleration time it takes to reach 40 kmph from a standstill is 2.9 seconds. The scooter also gets multiple riding modes to choose from: Eco, Ride, Sport and Custom (only available on the Pro variant) to suit the rider's style.

3 Features The scooter also has multiple features to add to the convenience and practicality. It gets a 7-inch TFT Touchscreen which provides turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle telematics and battery state-of-charge (SoC) for an informed ride. It also gets cruise control to ensure comfort during long journeys. With keyless entry accessing and operating the scooter is simplified by eliminating the need for traditional keys. In addition to this, the scooter also gets regenerative braking that improves the efficiency of the EV by regenerating energy during deceleration or braking.

5 Warranty and service The warranty on offer is a comprehensive one with a 5-year or 50,000 km coverage. However the same does not apply to the battery pack, this component is covered for 3 years or 30,000 km. Hero boasts of having over 500 service touchpoints that ensure hassle-free maintenance and service.

