Hero Vida teases upcoming scooter yet again. Here's what to expect

Hero MotoCorp and Vida have shared another teaser for their forthcoming electric scooter on their social media platforms. Previously, an initial teaser image of the scooter was put up on the brand's social platforms after images of the electric scooter were leaked online. The official unveiling for this model is set for July 1.

The teaser does not reveal much other than the side view of the scooter's fascia, wherein the scooter gets a squareish LED headlamp with a new design and a bright red colour shade. Codenamed VX2, the upcoming scooter is anticipated to be positioned as a more affordable option compared to the V2 in the product lineup.

This scooter was also spotted earlier featuring a smaller TFT display and switchgear similar to that of the V2. Notably, it includes a physical keyhole, suggesting that the VX2 aims to cater to budget-conscious consumers.

The V2 is available with three battery pack options, while the VX2, which has also been seen, includes a ‘Plus’ identifier, indicating several variants may be offered. An image leak showed that the new scooter's alloy wheels would be the same as those on the V2. Currently, the Vida V2 has three versions: V2 Lite, V2 Plus, and V2 Pro.

Focus on affordability

Hero MotoCorp is reportedly working on a new electric vehicle platform named ACPD, designed to reduce production expenses. Although detailed information about the upcoming models remains undisclosed, this initiative aims to price electric scooters more competitively, potentially making them comparable to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

As of now, Hero manufactures about 7,000 electric scooters each month. With the launch of new models based on the ACPD platform, this number is projected to more than double, reaching an estimated 15,000 units per month.

Enhancing the dealer network

To bolster its electric vehicle aspirations, Hero is aggressively broadening the retail presence of its Vida brand. The company currently operates 203 Vida outlets, including 180 fully equipped dealerships across 116 cities. This expansion aims to improve customer access and provide reliable after-sales service in more urban and semi-urban areas.

Significant increase in FY2025 sales

Hero's advancement in the EV market is already showing positive results. In FY2025, the company achieved sales of 48,673 electric two-wheelers, marking an impressive 175% increase from the 17,720 units sold in FY2024. This growth demonstrates a rising consumer interest in the Vida range, which competes against major companies such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj, TVS, and Ampere.

The current Vida V2 series is priced between ₹74,000 and ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). A recent price adjustment has made the entry-level model more appealing, underpricing several key competitors in the market.

